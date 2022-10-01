Theme Park Sim Indoorlands Will Launch On October 14th

Indie developer and publisher Pixelsplit announced this week that Indoorlands will be released for PC on October 14th. The game will work just like a lot of other park tycoon simulator titles, only this one will have you creating something underground and indoors so that the public can do something out of the hot sun of the desert. You can check out more about the game below as the full version of the game will be out in two weeks.

Indoorlands is a park management game in a unique indoor setting, at once multi-layered and comprehensive, with the aim of offering the player a good balance of relaxation and challenge. Players are tasked to build a huge indoor amusement park from scratch and to manage the tasks of the park manager, the interior-, ride-, and coaster designer as well as the ride operator. There is also a sandbox mode that offers the players the opportunity to create a huge, diverse & customizable amusement park, custom rides, and rollercoasters.

An integration of Steam Workshop opens the game to player content, devoted fans have already contributed hundreds of rides, decorations, and other assets – much more of this is to be expected after launch. The latest update expanded the scope greatly and added roller coasters, trends, events, and contracts. Plus: Three different park environments, new entertainment halls, decoration parts for roller coaster tracks, community challenge blueprints, and much more.

As a manager, you have to build and expand your park, analyze and satisfy your guests' needs, research attractions and buildings and keep the economy running. Place research centers to generate research points and unlock more attractions, restaurants, shops, halls, and rides. Research points can also be spent on general park improvements. Thrill rides take center stage: As a ride operator, you realistically control your rides and record unique ride programs that put a smile on your guests' faces. The 'Create Your Ride' tool even offers the ability to construct your own, completely unique rides and share them via STEAM workshop. Roller coasters attract visitors. You can construct your own tracks and use different types of gondolas and stations. Of course, blueprints and the Steam workshop can also be used here. Different visitor types have different demands and desires. Attention should be paid to this as new types of visitors arrive at the park over time and certain buildings should be built accordingly.