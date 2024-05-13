Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Smart TV, Sound Bar, TCL, tv

TCL Reveals New 2024 TV & Home Theater Models

TCL has revealed two new sets of products for 2024, as they have S Class and Q Class designs for Smart TV and their Sound Bars.

TCL revealed a few new models out on the market for those who love having a home theater or a better gaming experience, with two new TVs and a couple of Sound Bars. The designs are broken down into two classes: Q Class and S Class, the first of which utilizes QLED tech and other heightened features, while the latter is more affordable but does not have as many features as the first set. You're getting Smart TV technology either way, so it basically comes down to size and what you're willing to pay for on the TVs and what kind of audio options you're looking for. We have the rundown of the new designs below.

TCL Q Class Smart TV

TCL's new Q Class Smart TV models represent quality home theater, with Quantum Dot technology featuring UltraWide Color Gamut for enhanced QLED color that produces more lifelike images. Utilizing industry-leading innovation, the Q Class includes the Q65, Q68, QM7, and QM8 models, including three new 98" TVs and the world's largest QD-Mini LED TV. With massive investments in big-screen LCD and Mini LED development and production, vertical integration gives TCL the advantage to redefine home entertainment with ultra-large, feature-packed televisions. While TCL's 98" TV offerings can satisfy virtually any cinephile or sports enthusiast in the family room, the 115" QM89 is TCL's top-of-the-line QD-Mini LED TV for those looking to create or upgrade their theater room with an elevated viewing experience.

S Class Smart TV

The S2 and S3 are smart and versatile models that will carry over in 2024. TCL's 2023 S4 is significantly enhanced for 2024, becoming the all-new smart and vivid S5. Setting the S5 apart from competing models at this level, TCL is now including its advanced AiPQ Processor – a first in the S Class – for images that are brighter, clearer, and more accurate. Additionally, for the first time, 55"+ S Class models get a significant gaming upgrade with Game Accelerator 120 for 120 VRR Gaming.

TCL Q Class Sound Bar

TCL's premium Q Class completes a high-quality home theater with Dolby Atmos sound bars that deliver the powerful performance that TCL's award-winning lineup is known for, wrapped in an elegant design. The Q75H is a 5.1.2 sound bar that allows users to experience Dolby Atmos and DTS:X in an entirely new way with built-in side surround speakers. TCL's Q85H is a 7.1.4 sound bar that delivers the ultimate enveloping home theater experience by adding wireless rear speakers, which also incorporate rear Dolby Atmos up-firing drivers.

TCL S Class Sound Bar

The new S Class sound bars include TCL's S45H and S55H models that feature a beautiful new cosmetic design, upgraded with Dolby Atmos, Auto Room Calibration, which was previously only available in Q Class, and the new TV as Center Channel Mode. These models also include other key features such as DTS Virtual:X Virtual 3D Surround, HDMI with eARC, Bluetooth, TCL TV Ready capability, and are wall mountable.

