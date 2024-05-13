Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: rob van dam, wrestling

Rob Van Dam Recounts Harrowing Yet Electrifying WWE Japan Trip

Rob Van Dam shares a riveting tale of a WWE trip to Japan, navigating storms, an earthquake, and a mid-air lightning strike.

Rob Van Dam, a celebrated figure in the realm of professional wrestling, recently took to his podcast to recount a particularly harrowing WWE trip to Japan. Van Dam's vivid recollections, transcribed by the fine folks at Wrestling Inc., paint a picture of a journey fraught with nature's tumultuous elements and an unsettling mid-air experience.

Van Dam, known affectionately as RVD by fans, began his narrative by setting the stage for the turbulent journey. "It was a WWE trip to Japan, and we got all this news that they were having this tropical storm. And so, we're flying into a tropical storm to land during that, and we did." Wrestling fans and frequent fliers alike can appreciate the apprehension that accompanies flying into stormy weather, adding an edge of anxiety to the otherwise routine travel plans of the WWE roster.

The atmosphere within the aircraft, presumably occupied by a mix of wrestlers and crew, must have been tense as they penetrated the storm's rough front. Van Dam's account continued with an additional layer of unease: "Had an earthquake while we were there; short little trip." Japan, known for its seismic activity, added an earthquake to the list of natural challenges faced during this excursion, making it a memorable albeit unsettling journey for the WWE team.

Yet, it was on the return voyage that nature made its most dramatic assertion. Van Dam detailed the shocking mid-air event with his characteristic candor: "And on the way back home, lightning hit our airplane. One, two, three, bam." The sudden strike of lightning against an aircraft is a rare but deeply alarming experience, as planes are designed to withstand such occurrences, yet the force can feel anything but usual to those on board.

Van Dam's next words encapsulated the disorientation and tension experienced in those split seconds. "I thought that we were on the runway and that a truck had run into us, one of those moving trucks. That's what it felt like. What the [expletive]?" His initial confusion, compounded by the abrupt awakening, highlights the jarring nature of the lightning strike. The therapeutic blend of shock and confusion underscored the drama of the moment.

As passengers grappled with the suddenness of the incident, the aircraft's captain sought to quell fears. Van Dam recalled, "And I was just waking up, so I didn't think, oh yeah, we're 35,000 feet in the air, I didn't think about that… and then the captain made the announcement, 'Uh, folks, don't panic, that was just a little bit of lightning that struck the aircraft, sometimes that happens.' " The captain's calm announcement, while intended to reassure, paradoxically underscored the gravity of what had transpired. Calm yet extraordinary, such announcements often mark the dividing line between panic and composure in crisis situations.

In a particularly vivid moment at the end of Van Dam's account, he shared the reaction of fellow ECW veteran Paul Heyman. "And Paul turned around, he was like, 'OH MY GOD!' " Heyman's animated exclamation serves as a fittingly dramatic punctuation to this brush with danger, reflecting the unfiltered astonishment shared by those aboard.

These recollections from Van Dam not only offer a gripping narrative for listeners but also serve as testament to the unpredictable nature of life on the road for professional wrestlers. In an industry steeped in bravado and theatricality, the everyday elements of travel—storms, earthquakes, and, yes, even lightning—can present their own brand of drama. Van Dam's story, as transcribed by Wrestling Inc., provides a rare, unvarnished glimpse into the off-stage hardships that even the most seasoned entertainers sometimes face.

RVD's experiences serve as a reminder that the life of a professional wrestler involves more than just in-ring performances; it encompasses a breadth of unexpected adventures and challenges, often far removed from the spotlight. For fans, these stories add depth and humanity to the larger-than-life personas they admire, illustrating the resilience and adaptability required to thrive both in and out of the wrestling ring.

As we dissect Van Dam's recounting of this fraught WWE trip to Japan, it becomes clear that the life of a wrestler on the road is anything but monotonous. Their tales are replete with moments that meld the extraordinary with the everyday, capturing the imaginations of fans and the respect of peers. In sharing these narratives, wrestlers like Van Dam not only enrich their own legacies but also enhance the lore of professional wrestling itself.

