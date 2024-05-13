Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Anya Taylor-Joy, furiosa, furiosa: a mad max saga, george miller

Furiosa: New BTS Featurette Spotlights Anya Taylor-Joy's Performance

A new behind-the-scenes featurette for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga spotlights Anya Taylor-Joy's performance and how she put "everything" into this performance.

The Cannes Film Festival Premiere for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is right around the corner, and Anya Taylor-Joy has already been spotted around town, reminding everyone that her stylist is absolutely killing it, and we should all be grateful for the experience. The social embargo for the film has already come down, but the review embargo will likely be dropping just after or right around that Cannes premiere, so we're going to get some more information from the (fortunate) people who have already seen the film about what we're in store for. Warner Bros. is also doing a pretty good job of showing us what we're in for with marketing that is balancing releasing new footage so people know what to expect if they are buying a ticket and plenty of behind-the-scenes stuff so we can see how this buckwild production came to be. We got some more of the latter today, this time spotlighting Taylor-Joy's performance as Furiosa. We already know that she doesn't have a lot of lines in this film, so hearing Taylor-Joy say that she put everything into this is probably truer than we even realize. She has to convey so much more without words, and hearing so many people say how impressed they were with her only adds to the hype.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal "Mad Max" films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash Mad Max: Fury Road. The new feature from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell (Mad Max: Fury Road, Babe), under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, A Kennedy Miller Mitchell Production, A George Miller Film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on May 24, 2024, and internationally beginning on 22 May, 2024.

