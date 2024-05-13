Posted in: eSports, Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Video Games | Tagged: Grind To Glory

League Of Legends Unveils "Grind To Glory" Documentary

Riot Games has released their latest mini-documentary centered around League Of Legends Worlds, as Grind To Glory is now live.

Riot Games has released a brand new mini-documentary centered around the League Of Legends Worlds 2023 Championship. The documentary is called Grind to Glory, presented by Mastercard, and it takes fans through a behind-the-scenes look at Worlds 2023 in South Korea. It runs for about 23 minutes, but you basically get a good look at everything that was going on at the event that you normally wouldn't see on camera, including commentary from players, staff, crew, performers, and more. Watch them plan the opening ceremony and the overall pageantry of the tournament's presentation, while also getting a good idea of what its like to be at the event if you've never been. Enjoy the doc above!

League Of Legends Worlds 2023 – Grind To Glory

Every year, the pinnacle moment in esports — the League of Legends World Championship — is introduced to the world with a 13-minute Opening Ceremony where music, culture, and innovation collide to blow the minds of esports fans all around the globe. Grind to Glory, presented by Mastercard, takes fans back 147 days out from the 2023 World Final for a behind-the-scenes look into the planning and production of one of Riot's most ambitious Opening Ceremony performances to date. The short documentary includes never-before-seen rehearsal footage from Opening Ceremony dancers and musical artists, including NewJeans, and interviews with key members from the Riot Games and Possible Productions teams.

League of Legends is a team-based strategy game where two teams of five powerful champions face off to destroy the other's base. Choose from over 140 champions to make epic plays, secure kills, and take down towers as you battle your way to victory. Champions get stronger by earning experience to level up and gold to buy more powerful items as the game progresses. Staying on top of these two factors is crucial to overpowering the enemy team and destroying their base.

