Witch & Lilies To Be Released In Early Access Next Week

Witch & Lilies is headed to Early Access on Steam next Friday, as the game is aiming for a full released sometime in 2025.

Full game release planned for 2025, providing an immersive 3D dungeon crawler experience.

Form a party of five characters from ten unique classes, and delve into deep strategic battles.

Strengthen bonds between characters and explore vast dungeons to uncover creation witch's mysteries.

Developer and publisher Stromatosoft Inc. have confirmed their new dating sim dungeon RPG, Witch & Lilies, will arrive on Steam in Early Access next week. The game will have you fighting in a 3D dungeon, battling monsters, and collecting treasure while also being interrupted by a dating sim where a party of five women may or may not have feelings for each other as the party makes its way through danger. We have the latest trailer above as the game comes to Early Access on May 24, with a full release being planned for 2025.

Witch & Lilies

The bonds between girls will be the key to adventure! Witch & Lilies is unique RPG that combines immersive dungeon crawler elements with a romantic relationship sim! Form a party of five from a selection of ten unique job classes, and conquer the labyrinth left behind by the witch of world creation, all while nurturing the relationships between the girls. A fully-fledged 3D dungeon crawler that combines deep turn-based combat and vast dungeon exploration!

Lead your party to explore extensive dungeons and aim to conquer the deepest floors. Dark caves, underground lakes, volcanoes, ancient ruins…the floors of the labyrinth house myriad dangers, and each hides terrifying yet distinctive monsters adapted to their environment. As you explore the deepest depths, uncover the mysteries left by the witch of world creation! The bonds between the girls will significantly affect the outcome these nostalgic yet deeply strategic battles! Experiment with party composition and skill combinations to devise a strategy, and put your party to the test against dangerous and powerful monsters.

Choose skills from the skill tree to nurture the characters to form your own party! As the party leader, players organize a party of up to five characters from 10 different job classes. For example, there are warriors skilled in melee combat, knights that shield the party, wizards with powerful magic and great firepower, and scouts proficient in traps disarming and reconnaissance. Each job class has distinctive stats and skills, allowing you to assign specific roles to your characters. Through skill tree-based skill development, characters evolve however you see fit to fill any role!

