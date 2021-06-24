There's Now A Target Version Of Monopoly For You To Collect

Just in case you're the kind of person who loves Monopoly and shopping at Target, Hasbro has created a version of the game for you. As you might suspect from the look of the box cover below, Monopoly: Target Edition is a version of the game based entirely within a Target store, co-developed by both companies as a way to "encapsulate the unique and joyful shopping experience". This version of the game is basically the same one you've always played, only this time players will browse through different sections of the store while moving around the board collecting as many items and Target Circle tokens as they can. As you can see from the images below, even some of the tokens are themed to the game as you have a shopping cart, a coffee mug, and even the retired mascot Bullseye (who also sits on the cover).

Target is offering the game for pre-sale starting June 25th, with the game set to be released exclusively in their stores on August 1st. Here are a couple of quotes from this morning's announcement.

"Monopoly: Target Edition is the latest example of how we are always exploring new ways to spark moments of joy with all of our guests within our curated assortment of fan-favorite and Target-exclusive games and toys," says Nik Nayar senior vice president, hardlines, Target. "Thanks to the collaboration between Target and Hasbro, guests will enjoy the magic of Monopoly with all of the excitement of the 'Target Run' at the table." "Hasbro is excited to team up with Target to bring their unique shopping experience to life in an all-new Monopoly game," said Jeff Anderson, SVP and GM of Hasbro Gaming, "Monopoly: Target Edition lets consumers take the fun of a Target Run to game nights with friends and family, where instead of buying properties, you're browsing for items and saving the most money to win!"