Thermite Games Reveals New Search Game Sophia The Traveler

Indie publisher Thermite Games has unveiled their latest title on the way with the visual novel search title Sophia The Traveler. Developed by Memo Gogo, the game takes a bit of a cue from the classic search and find books like Where's Waldo this is a beautifully animated game in which you lay a young woman exploring through parts of Italy, looking for specific people and objects in a world that is moving as you search through it. The game doesn't quite have a release date attached to it yet, but the game looked so cute we just had to show it off. You can check out a trailer for an older demo down below along with notes from the developer.

Unique and enjoyable picture book style. I believe that you all have read Where's Wally? before. Does playing our game bring back your childhood memories? Here in Sophia The Traveler, we strive to make sure that every frame is a painting. You will never be short of wallpapers anymore! This version contains 10 different scenes. More than 1800 character assets, over 300 sets of character animation, more than 100 sequence animation and SFX, exceeding 100 European buildings (including eight iconic buildings of Venice), and nearly 300 sound effects have been integrated into the game, just to create the complete and lifelike Venice in our dreams. Dubbing in all kinds of languages: We've recorded human sound effects on our own in many languages, including Mandarin, English, Italian, French, Cantonese, Minnan and so on (we are from Fujian Province in China, our hometown language is a must).

We've recorded human sound effects on our own in many languages, including Mandarin, English, Italian, French, Cantonese, Minnan and so on (we are from Fujian Province in China, our hometown language is a must). Fun animation Easter eggs: We've designed lots of fun and quirky little Easter eggs in the game, which will definitely surprise you during gameplay.

We've designed lots of fun and quirky little Easter eggs in the game, which will definitely surprise you during gameplay. Plans for a sequel: Tang Dynasty in China, France, the Netherlands or somewhere else! Come to our community and vote for the next destination you want to go!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sophia the Traveler Demo (https://youtu.be/ZjvRDK6dW_c)