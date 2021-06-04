ARK: Survival Evolved Launches Final Chapter In Genesis Part 2

Studio Wildcard has officially launched the final chapter to ARK: Survival Evolved as players can now get Genesis Part 2. This expansion pack is essentially a final content addition that will give you everything the team has left to make the game pop and bring about a proper conclusion to the game before they move onto the next step in the franchise. We got the details below of everything included in it as you can download it right now.

NEW STORY-ORIENTED MISSIONS

A holographic guide, HLN-A, offers a wide array of engaging new story-oriented missions at varying difficulty levels, as Survivors build up strength for a final battle with Rockwell. Complete missions to earn map-wide bonuses and Hexagons, which can be spent for extra resources, Engram Points, TEK items, travel between environments, and more. Discover Explorer Notes and environmental cues along the way to learn even more about the ARK saga history.

EXPANSIVE WORLDS TO CONQUER

Emerge from the Genesis Part I simulation into a gargantuan starship filled with unique biomes, including beautiful elysian fields, an exotic twilight realm of highly evolved lifeforms, the depths of outer-space, and even the innards of the ever-expanding Rockwell himself. Whether it's sentient alien plants, Rockwell's digestive fluids, or asteroids warping in from intergalactic space travel, each biome presents unique hazards, but also opportunities to acquire new resources and creatures — including the powerful new 'Mutagen' that enables you to further evolve your existing tames!

STRANGE NEW CREATURES

The vast expanses of Genesis Part 2's world is filled with brain-controlling Noglins, elegant high-tech Stryders, the cuddly mobile-nursery Maewing, and even the laser-shooting, bomb-blasting, barrel-rolling Astrodelphis starfighter — among other fantastical new creatures and evolved R-Variants of old favorites!

POWERFUL NEW GEAR

As you brave the many dangers of this new world, you'll gain access to powerful new tools to aid you. You'll learn how to place remote cameras, pull off tricks with a floating skateboard-like Hoversail, take care of your eggs with the high-tech Incubator, shoot arrows made of pure energy with the Tek Bow, even engage in a Real Time Strategy command mode within the new Exo-Mek — and far, far more!