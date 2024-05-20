Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Scallywag Arcade, taskmaster, Taskmaster VR

Taskmaster VR Announces Release Date With Latest Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Taskmaster VR, as we now know the game will be released for Meta Quest and SteamVR on June 13.

Immerse yourself in the hit TV show and impress The Taskmaster.

Compete in bizarre tasks with full voice acting from Greg and Alex.

Experience Creative Mode and devise your own wacky challenges.

VR developer and publisher Scallywag Arcade has released a new trailer for Taskmaster VR, revealing the game's official launch date. We now know the game will be released on June 13, giving you a virtual version of the game for you to compete in, as well as the chance for you to make your own tasks and challenge others. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be out in a few weeks on Meta Quest and SteamVR.

Taskmaster VR

Submit to the judgment of The Taskmaster in glorious VR! The hit TV show comes to VR, and YOU are the contestant. Endeavor to complete a menagerie of weird and wonderful tasks and get creative in how you solve them! The goal of Taskmaster VR is simple – complete tasks and impress The Taskmaster. Sound easy? Well, it never is. These tasks are taxing, and The Taskmaster is not known for being lenient.

You Vs. The Task: Mastering tasks requires skill, patience, precision and grace. And if that fails, just throw things around and hope for the best – you can use whatever comes to hand to do whatever you need to do.

Mastering tasks requires skill, patience, precision and grace. And if that fails, just throw things around and hope for the best – you can use whatever comes to hand to do whatever you need to do. Explore The World Of Taskmaster: The Taskmaster House is a colosseum of foolhardy pursuits and a theatre of broken dreams. The Taskmaster himself, Greg Davies, and his long-suffering assistant, Little Alex Horne, will have more than a few things to say about your efforts in a full voice-acted performance from the deadpan duo.

The Taskmaster House is a colosseum of foolhardy pursuits and a theatre of broken dreams. The Taskmaster himself, Greg Davies, and his long-suffering assistant, Little Alex Horne, will have more than a few things to say about your efforts in a full voice-acted performance from the deadpan duo. Win The Trophy, Lose Your Dignity: Become the series champion and be bestowed with a tremendous trophy in a fetching shade of not-quite-gold – but winning isn't everything – your score reflects your individual journey, and even low scores contribute to your story. You'll see things that the overachievers of this world never will!

Become the series champion and be bestowed with a tremendous trophy in a fetching shade of not-quite-gold – but winning isn't everything – your score reflects your individual journey, and even low scores contribute to your story. You'll see things that the overachievers of this world never will! Make Your Own Tasks In Creative Mode: Your journey won't end when you lift that shiny golden bonce – Creative Mode lets you slip into Alex and Greg's shoes and create your own tasks – perfect for challenging your friends in local play.

