Dragon Ball Super Previews Collector's Selection Vol 3: Chronoa

The third installment of Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection has been revealed. The DBSCG Collector's Selections have been curated sets of Alternate Art cards with special, unique foiling that come in premium portfolios. These can only be pre-ordered through Bandai's official merch shop and will not be released to hobby shops. Historically, these Collector's Selections have been made up of cards picked by both the Dragon Ball Super Card Game developers and fans. This year's Collector's Selection Vol.3 features Piccolo on the cover as the feature character, following Ultra Instinct Goku who was displayed on 2021's Collector's Selection Vol.1 and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta who was shown on 2022's Collector's Selection Vol.2. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game announcement, Bleeding Cool will showcase previews of the beautiful, textured foil Alternate Art cards that will be on display in this unique collector's item. Today, we spotlight a card from Collector's Selection Vol.3 featuring another character from the expanded universe.

The Supreme Kai of Time, also known as Chronoa, has been a major part of Dragon Ball's Xenoverse content. This character has multiple forms, including her standard form which is a diminutive elf as well as the Time Power Unleashed form depicted on the card which unlocks a taller appearance for her. She also has the Brainwashed and Brainwashed Berserk forms which were depicted in previous sets. Supreme Kai of Time is certainly one of the more popular Xenoverse characters. She previously appeared on a Unison Warrior-era Secret Rare that still goes for a pretty penny to this day.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Collector's Selection Vol.3 coming soon as well as more peeks at upcoming DBSCG products.