Throne & Liberty Launches New Halloween Update

Like a lot of games this month, Throne & Liberty has a new Halloween update available right now, as the Haunted Harvest has started

Don themed cosmetics like the Wicked Enchanter and Grin Reaper outfits during the event.

Trick-or-treat in event villages and gather Candy Corn for special in-game bonuses.

Explore the store for Halloween bundles like the Haunted Harvester’s Weapon Cosmetics.

Amazon Games released a new update for Throne & Liberty this week, as the game celebrates Halloween in their own way with the Haunted Harvest. This is pretty much what you might expect for a seasonal update and a Halloween one at that, as you have a new dungeon to explore, a few events to take part in, new items to snag, and other activities that will only be available for a limited time. We got the dev notes for you below and you can read more in the game's latest blog.

Throne & Liberty – Haunted Harvest

From October 24 to November 13, players can celebrate Haunted Harvest in Solisium! Throne and Liberty will be in its spookiest season with an event-only dungeon that offers sweet rewards, Candy Corn currency, and villages filled with spooky decorations. Players can don themed cosmetics like the Wicked Enchanter or Grin Reaper outfits, as well as Haunted Harvester's weapon cosmetics and more.

Event-Only Dungeon – Players will unknowingly enter a perilous trap with seasonal surprises lurking around every corner to receive rewards like cosmetics, food buffs, Dimension Pumpkins, and more.

Players will unknowingly enter a perilous trap with seasonal surprises lurking around every corner to receive rewards like cosmetics, food buffs, Dimension Pumpkins, and more. Event Villages – Players can trick-or-treat at any village to get the most out of their Haunted Harvest experience. Beyond collecting Candy Corn from various activities, they'll also receive them as a daily log-in bonus.

Players can trick-or-treat at any village to get the most out of their Haunted Harvest experience. Beyond collecting Candy Corn from various activities, they'll also receive them as a daily log-in bonus. Haunted Festivities – Scrumptious culinary creations are waiting to be crafted, while large bags of Candy Corn were accidentally lost amidst a few Conquest Battles. Rumor has it the candy ended up in the water and mutated some fish. Your favorite Amitoi can also enjoy the event through a limited-time Expedition bonus.

Scrumptious culinary creations are waiting to be crafted, while large bags of Candy Corn were accidentally lost amidst a few Conquest Battles. Rumor has it the candy ended up in the water and mutated some fish. Your favorite Amitoi can also enjoy the event through a limited-time Expedition bonus. Store Showcase – Players can capture the charm of Haunted Harvest with the Wicked Enchanter bundle, grab the Grin Reaper outfit to embody the mischievous nature of Haunted Harvest, collect the evil Haunted Harvester's Weapon Cosmetics, and more!

