Throne & Liberty Launches Startree Solstice Event

The holiday spirit has come to Throne & Liberty, as Amazon Games released the new Startree Solstice event with several additions

Article Summary Explore Snowdrift Island Arena's 6v6 PvP mode and transform into holiday Amitoi for festive battles.

Decorate Trees of Gratitude in villages for letters from Amazon Games and beloved characters.

Earn unique rewards and cosmetics through the Startree Solstice Event's exclusive Event Pass.

Gather Amitoi House decorations for extra rewards by sending your favorite Amitoi on Expeditions.

Amazon Games has released what is probably the last update for Throne & Liberty in 2024, as players can dive into the Startree Solstice event now. Running until January 9, 2025, the event will give you some new things to do and items to collect as you head to the new Snowdrift Island arena. We have dev notes for you below, which you can read more about in their latest blog.

Throne & Liberty – Startree Solstice

Players can join event-only Snowdrift Island Arena matches for event-specific rewards, explore festive villages with holiday decorations, including Trees of Gratitude, gather themed cosmetics like the Jolly Arsenal weapons via the Event Pass, and more. This event features a new currency, Startree Wreaths. Players can exchange their jolly treasure for unique rewards or obtain Startree Orb Decorations for letters from some of their favorite characters.

Snowdrift Island Arena: Snowdrift Island is a 6v6 limited-time PvP mode on a new map. Heroes of Solisium can transform into holiday Amitoi with DPS, Tank, or Support traits and unleash distinct skills depending on what festive form they take.

Snowdrift Island is a 6v6 limited-time PvP mode on a new map. Heroes of Solisium can transform into holiday Amitoi with DPS, Tank, or Support traits and unleash distinct skills depending on what festive form they take. Trees of Gratitude: Decorate Trees of Gratitude in holiday villages with a Startree Orb Decoration to receive thank you letters from Amazon Games, NCSoft, or some of Throne and Liberty's beloved characters.

Amitoi House Decorations: Players can also add a special tree inside their Amitoi House. Fully decorate the tree with ornaments obtained through daily login rewards, plus a winter goblin play morph. Players will earn additional rewards by sending their favorite Amitoi on Expeditions for a chance at additional event rewards.

Startree Solstice Event Pass: Capture the charm of Startree Solstice with the Winter Knight Outfit, grab the Red-Nosed Shaccoon Amitoi to embody the holiday spirit, collect the Jolly Arsenal Weapon cosmetics, and more through this limited-time, exclusive Event Pass. Similar to the Battle Pass, players will have to complete event challenges to level up and obtain additional rewards.

