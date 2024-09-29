Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games, Throne & Liberty

Throne & Liberty Releases New Fall Content Roadmap

The developers for Throne & Liberty have given players a new roadmap of content that will slowly be released throughout the Fall

Article Summary Amazon Games reveals Fall 2024 content roadmap for Throne & Liberty, focusing on enhancing player progression.

Introducing the Milestone System for paced, server-wide content progression and scheduled unlocks.

New guild PvP events offer thrilling Boonstones and Riftstones warfare modes for control and rewards.

Seasonal events like Halloween transform Solisium, plus epic battles for Stoneguard Castle in 45-minute sieges.

Amazon Games released new details this past week for the next line of content coming to Throne & Liberty, as they published a new roadmap for Fall 2024. The focus of the new content is on player progression, more specifically, making it easier and more enjoyable for players to do so with a number of different ways to make it happen that aren't meant to feel like a grind. Those include new PvP content, events, systems, bosses, and quality-of-life updates. We got more info from the team below, and you can get more details in their latest blog.

Throne & Liberty – Fall 2024 Roadmap

Milestone System: This new system will allow players to engage with new content at a known schedule after certain server-wide objectives have been completed. The Milestone System aims to provide a content release schedule that allows players to progress and unlock new content at a reasonable pace.

This new system will allow players to engage with new content at a known schedule after certain server-wide objectives have been completed. The Milestone System aims to provide a content release schedule that allows players to progress and unlock new content at a reasonable pace. Guild PvP Events: Players will vie for control with new guild PvP events where they battle contesting guilds in two warfare modes: Boonstones and Riftstones. In Boonstones, the guild must successfully capture and hold the Boonstone by the end of the timer to receive additional experience points and item drops. In Riftstones, the guild that fills their capture gauge or has the most members inside of the capture zone at the end of the timer will earn additional chances to defeat bosses and get stat buffs.

Players will vie for control with new guild PvP events where they battle contesting guilds in two warfare modes: Boonstones and Riftstones. In Boonstones, the guild must successfully capture and hold the Boonstone by the end of the timer to receive additional experience points and item drops. In Riftstones, the guild that fills their capture gauge or has the most members inside of the capture zone at the end of the timer will earn additional chances to defeat bosses and get stat buffs. New Seasonal Events: Brand-new special events will now be tied to seasons, including Halloween-themed event in October, where Solisium will be transformed into a trick-or-treating paradise, offering exclusive items, bosses and activities.

Brand-new special events will now be tied to seasons, including Halloween-themed event in October, where Solisium will be transformed into a trick-or-treating paradise, offering exclusive items, bosses and activities. Stoneguard Castle Siege: Players will compete to claim Stoneguard Castle in a 45-minute match where they contend with several other guilds for the throne. The current reigning guild will close gates, bolster defenses, and relentlessly fight to stop those who attempt to seize control.

