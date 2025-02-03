Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: GrizzlyGames, Thronefall

Thronefall Celebrates New Milestone With Free PC Update

Thronefall has a new update out for PC today as the developers are celebrating a specific milestone with some brand-new additions

Article Summary Thronefall celebrates 1M sales with a PC update featuring 12 new mini modes.

New modes include True Endless and Reverse Siege for more strategy challenges.

Update adds quality-of-life improvements and is exclusive to PC for now.

Game expands with more levels, perks, and strategic elements in the update.

Indie game developer and publisher GrizzlyGames has released a new update for Thronefall today as they celebrate a new milestone for the title. The team is claiming that the game has sold over a million copies since it was launched into Early Access clear back in August 2023. To mark the occasion, they have given the minimalist strategy game an update that brings with it 12 new mini modes. Among the new modes include the highly requested True Endless mode and Reverse Siege mode, along with some other items that will really test your skills. The update also includes multiple quality-of-life improvements that have been requested since launch. To be clear, all of this is going on PC, not the Switch version, as no date has been given for when it would arrive there.

Thronefall

A strategy game without all the headaches? We've got you covered. Saddle the horses! See your kingdom come to life, fight gripping battles to defend it, and still be done in time for lunch. Thronefall is a classic strategy game without unnecessary complexity, plus some healthy hack-and-slay. Build up your base during the day and defend it 'til your last breath at night. Will you be able to strike the right balance between economy and defense? Do you need more archers, thicker walls, or an additional mill? Will you keep the enemies at bay with your longbow or charge your horse right into them? It's going to be a tough night, but nothing beats seeing the sun rise above your little kingdom to live another day. New elements being added to the game at launch include:

Three More Levels (making a full campaign of 10 levels now)!

More perks, mutators, enemies, and weapons (so even more strategies to experiment with)

Various quality-of-life improvements (such as being able to see future wave info in the pause menu, etc.)

