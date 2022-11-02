Tier Five And Mega Raids for November 2022 in Pokémon GO

Niantic has announced the Pokémon coming to Tier Five raids and Mega Raids in November 2022. We are getting the debut of a brand-new Ultra Beast arriving in Pokémon GO for the first time. The Dark/Dragon-type Ultra Beast will arrive in Tier Five raids via Ultra Wormholes for the majority of the month, filling in the spot that Origin Forme Giratina will vacate on November 8th, 2022. The month will continue with this Ultra Beast focus, as Nihilego, the game's very first Ultra Beast that arrived during Pokémon GO Fest 2022 as a surprise, will return via Ultra Wormholes on November 23rd. Let's get into the full details of the month.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this November 2022:

October 27th – November 8th, 2022: Origin Forme Giratina

Origin Forme Giratina November 8th – November 23rd, 2022: Guzzlord

Guzzlord November 23rd – December 1st, 2022: Nihilego

Guzzlord is the big news here. Nihilego is getting a full rotation which is cool, but Niantic did not indicate that it would be available in its Shiny form upon its return. The release of Guzzlord here means that we only have four Ultra Beasts left to be released, including Poipole, Naganadel, Stakataka, and Blacephalon. Note, though, that the Pokémon Cosmog, Cosmoem, Solgaleo, Lunala, and Necrozma are deeply tied to the Ultra Space mythology but are not actual Ultra Beasts.

The Raid Hours for the month include:

November 2nd, 2022: Origin Forme Giratina

Origin Forme Giratina November 9th, 2022: Guzzlord

Guzzlord November 16th, 2022: Guzzlord

Guzzlord November 23rd, 2022: Nihilego

Nihilego November 30th, 2022: Nihilego

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this November 2022:

October 27th – November 8th, 2022: Mega Banette

Mega Banette November 8th – November 23rd, 2022: Mega Gyarados

Mega Gyarados November 23rd – December 1st, 2022: Mega Houndoom

That means no new Mega releases for November 2022, but we are getting a continued focus on Dark-types that reflect Guzzlord's presence in raids.