Tilting Point Announces New Space Sim TerraGenesis: Landfall

Tilting Point and developer Edgeworks Entertainment revealed more details about their upcoming space simulator TerraGenesis: Landfall. Serving as a sequel to the planet terraforming simulator title TerraGenesis: Space Settlers, this one will have you trying to survive as you plan the first human settlement on Mars and other worlds far beyond our reach. You can currently pre-register for the game on Google Play, with an iOS version coming later on. In the meantime, here's some more info and a few quotes about the project along with a teaser trailer.

In TerraGenesis: Landfall, players will attempt the perilous task of building the first human settlement on another world. To do this, they will recruit settlers, manage resources to ensure survival, and grow their settlement from a bootprint in the dust to a thriving city. Other planets are dangerous places and players will need to overcome unique and challenging random events as they occur, which will shape the future of their planet and its people. Players will design their cities to allow for habitation and survival, and send rovers to explore for hidden resources and secrets. If they succeed, they will expand their city's culture and capabilities to go beyond what anyone dreamed possible outside of Earth.

"I am so excited to be releasing the next game in the TerraGenesis franchise, a deeper look at the fascinating process of exploring and settling a new world. It's a thrilling part of the adventure that TerraGenesis players have been wanting us to depict for years, and now we finally can!" said Edgeworks Entertainment Founder & CEO, Alexander Winn. "It's a dream come true to bring the next TerraGenesis games to players and we couldn't think of better partners to help us with that task than Tilting Point, especially after how much they helped us reach so many players with the first game." "Alexander is a phenomenal developer and his success story of creating a game by himself that was downloaded tens of millions of times is just amazing," said Samir Agili, President and CEO at Tilting Point. "TerraGenesis: Landfall is shaping into a fantastic game and we look forward to helping Alexander grow it into his next big space sim."