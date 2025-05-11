Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mechanistry, Timberborn

Timberborn Adds Several Innovations With Seventh Update

Do you want to see beavers traveling around on ziplines? You can with the latest update to Timberborn, available right now

Indie game developer and publisher Mechanistry have launched a new major update for Timberborn, giving players new modes of transportation. The update is called "Ziplines & Tubeways," and as you can tell by the name, you get creative modes of transit for the beavers and everything that they do, helping make your hub more productive. We have the finer details and a trailer here for you to check out before you go update the game.

Timberborn – Update 7: Ziplines & Tubeways

The nature-loving Folktails receive speedy Ziplines while the industrious Iron Teeth implement cutting-edge Tubeway tech. Each faction's transit networks operate very differently. Hooked onto beams and pylons, ziplines take beavers skyward, allowing them to travel over buildings and natural obstacles. Criss-crossing through busy settlements, pipe-like Tubeways allow beavers to travel faster, even vertically or through polluted Badwater. Complimenting the previous update's 3D water physics, Timberborn now adds 3D terrain! Place terrain blocks on top of buildings to cultivate crops and forests on rooftops, and create tunnels and caves for subterranean settlements and roads. Update 7 expands Timberborn's vertical, multi-layered builds and brings them to new heights of creativity and intricacy.

