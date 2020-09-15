Espeon Raid Guide For Solo Trainers In Pokémon GO

To go with the Psychic-type theme of Cresselia's raid rotation in Pokémon GO, the fan-favorite Eeveelution from Generation Two is in raids: Espeon. This sleek pink fox is among the popular of the Eevee line, and it is obtainable in raids even by solo players.

Top Espeon Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Espeon counters as such:

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Shadow Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch)

Darkrai (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Shadow Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Absol (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Mega Beedrill (Bug Bite, X-Scissor)

Mega Charizard Y (Wing Attack, Blast Burn)

Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Mega Blastoise (Bite, Hydro Cannon)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible and creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow or Mega counters that can help take down Espeon with efficiency.

Giratina Origin-forme (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Hydreigon (Bite, Dark Pulse)

Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

Honchkrow (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch)

Absol (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Genesect (Fury Cutter, X-Scissor)

Banette (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

If you've powered up your counters, you can do it on your solo-dolo. It's a Psychic-type, so it'll go down if you bring in those powered-up Bug-, Ghost-, and Dark-types.

Catching Espeon

Espeon is no more difficult to catch than certain wild Pokémon. Its catch circle is placed directly over its face and is medium-sized, making a natural "Great" throw. To guarantee you catch this Psychic-type fox, use the circle lock technique.

Using the circle lock technique, players can hold down the ball until Espeon's catch circle shrinks. Releasing when the circle is at its smallest point allows the circle to lock in place, guaranteeing an "Excellent" throw if the ball can hit that point. To make sure that can be done, throw the ball when Espeon is finishing its attack. Espeon's attack is a quick pounce forward and back. As Espeon is about to settle into position, throw the ball. The best berry to help catch it is the Golden Razz Berry.

Shiny Cresselia odds

As the second stage of Eevee's evolutionary line, Espeon cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. To get a Shiny Espeon, which is a brilliant green, one must catch a Shiny Eevee.

100% IVs

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Espeon will have a CP of 1811 in normal weather conditions and 2264 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this Psychic-type Eeveelution.