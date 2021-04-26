Amazing Rare Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Finale

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. We have cataloged this set in a huge 43-part series and now, we finish out the entire series with a spotlight on the Amazing Rares.

Reshiram

Kyogre

Yveltal

Generally, the plan is to break down the cards separately… but they're all beautiful in the exact same way. Amazing Rares are unique among recent Pokémon cards in that they aren't Subset cards and they aren't Secret Rare cards, but they can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot. Introduced in Sword & Shield: Vivid Voltage, these cards depict Legendary or Mythical Pokémon with a textured splash of rainbow paint, rendered in foil, behind them. Shining Fates is the second and seemingly final set in which this style of card appears, making it so that one of every active Type in the Pokémon TCG has an amazing rare. These beautiful, glittery cards spiced up openings of both sets in which they appeared, making it so pack openings could surprise you in multiple different card slots. On top of that, they're beautiful cards that will, if they are truly done, encapsulate a small era when we look back the same way that BREAK cards, Prism Stars, and Character Cards have.

Next time, we look back at our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates for a final review of the set.