TinyBuild Games Announces New Survival Game Duckside

The folks at tinyBuild Games revealed their latest title on the way as we're getting a ridicilous PvP survival title in Duckside.

Article Summary tinyBuild Games unveils Duckside, an absurd PvP survival game with ducks.

Join the upcoming Beta Test for Duckside on April 18 through Steam.

Experience unique flight mechanics and craft weapons as a combat-ready duck.

Build, explore, fight, and form flocks in a world where ducks rule and humans drool.

Indie game developer and publisher tinyBuild Games revealed their latest game on the way, as we're getting a new PvP survival title called Duckside. The team is comparing this game to a lot of titles that have come before it, as its got elements of Rust, DayZ, PUBG, and more, only with the caveat that you're ducks. You'll craft, team up, strategize, and go all-out quackers against everyone else on the map until there's only one person or team left swimming. The team is currently taking signups on the game's Steam page for an upcoming Beta Test, set to take place on April 18. For now, enjoy the trailer and info below.

Duckside

Over 10 million ducks get killed per year by hunters, a statistic that would be much lower if ducks were combat-trained. Enter Duckside, a persistent world survival game like DayZ or Rust… but you're a duck, and so is everybody else. Put those webbed feet to use or take flight across an expansive island, where valuable resources and treasures await any ducks fortunate enough to discover them. But remain vigilant, as both fellow player ducks and the featherless (who refer to themselves as "humans") will stop at nothing to prevent you from laying your wings on any valuables at their expense. Harvest resources, craft weapons and tools, and build shelters to protect your loot and your life. How do Ducks even hold weapons and tools, you ask? Who cares? With a crafting system as deep and robust as this, they were wise to adapt, else they'd just be hanging around in ponds all day waiting to be added to that "10 million" statistic.

Are you really a Duck if you can't fly? No, you're a penguin or something. So in order to fully immerse you in your role of a duck, we've introduced a groundbreaking player controller with sophisticated flight mechanics allowing you to glide, hover, accelerate and dive, even whilst shooting and fighting! An alive Duck can keep his gear safe and his teammates alive. A dead duck however, is much less useful. So get yourself equipped, build nests for safety, storage, survival, and strategic advantage, but be warned: nothing is truly safe. Every structure can be destroyed, every stash of loot raided, and every migration could end in death.

Play alone or create a flock with other ducks to build, explore, fight, and survive together. Ducks are fiercely territorial, so encounters with opposing ducks can and will often result in some feathers being ruffled. Not to mention all those "humans" stationed around the island that don't seem to think it's as fun being shot at by ducks as it is shooting ducks, you'll need to deal with them too. Duckside isn't just about surviving; it's about getting into the mind of a duck. Being a duck. Feeling the cold steel of a machine gun on your feathers. And the peace of mind that comes with settling down after a long day, in a house you built out of trash that you'd looted off some guy's corpse.

