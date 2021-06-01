Today Is Shiny Dwebble Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

Dwebble Spotlight Hour is happening this evening in Pokémon GO. Today, June 1st, 2021 from 6 PM to 7 PM, Dwebble will be popping up all over the game, even showing up in spawn points that aren't usually active. Here's everything you need to know about taking advantage of this Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour.

Shiny? Yes! Shiny Dwebble is available in Pokémon GO and will be available to catch during this Spotlight Hour. Make sure the brightness is up on your phone, though, because it is quite a subtle Shiny. Shiny Dwebble is a darker red while the regular version is a somewhat reddish-orange. Shiny Crustle is a stunning green, though, so this is going to be one you want to add to your collection.

Shiny hunting tip: Can you increase a Pokémon's Shiny rate? No, you sure can't. You can, however, increase the number of encounters you experience within the hour. Utilizing the Quick Catch Method, which you can learn right here at Bleeding Cool, can cut the catch animation out and more than double the speed of your encounters. When you do get your Shiny, though, do not employ this method.

The Bonus: This week's Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour bonus is double catch XP, which can thankfully be taken advantage of while catching. Throw on your two Lucky Eggs at the top of the hour so that you can increase the already doubled XP. Also, for the sharp-shooters out there, the better throws you hit, the higher the XP you'll pull in. Going for "Excellent" throws will make a major difference.

