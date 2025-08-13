Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, pokemon, Pokémon GO Fest Finale

Crowned Sword Zacian Guide for Pokémon GO: Max Finale Event

Defeat Zacian in Pokémon GO Five-Star Raid Battles during the Max Finale event using these top counters, best movesets, and tips.

Article Summary Challenge Crowned Sword Zacian in Pokémon GO Max Finale Five-Star Raids this season

Find the best Zacian counters, including top Fire- and Ground-type Pokémon and moves

Learn how many trainers are needed and tips to guarantee catching Zacian effectively

Discover Shiny Zacian odds and the CP values for a 100% IV Legendary raid catch

The June, July, and September season of Pokémon GO, titled Delightful Days, has entered its final month. This season has focused on the build-up and aftermath of the global Pokémon GO Fest 2025 mega event. For the final month of Delightful Days, Five-Star Raids will feature Lugia, Ho-Oh, Necrozma, Zacian, and Zamazenta, with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Ampharos, Mega Slowbro, Mega Pidgeot, and Mega Salamence. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Crowned Sword Zacian, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Crowned Sword Zacian Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Crowned Sword Zacian counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blaze Kick

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Blacephalon: Incinerate, Mystical Fire

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Crowned Sword Zacian.

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Crowned Shield Zamazenta: Metal Claw, Behemoth Bash

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Victini: Quick Attack, V-create

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam

Skeledirge: Incinerate, Blast Burn

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Crowned Sword Zacian can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Zacian will have a CP of 2188 in normal weather conditions and 2735 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

