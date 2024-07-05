Posted in: Anime Expo, Conventions, Events, Games, Mobile Games, Nexon | Tagged: anime expo 2024, Blue Archive

Blue Archive Reveals Summer Update During Anime Expo 2024

Nexon held a specoal panel at Anime Expo 2024 in which they revealed new content coming to Blue Archive in a Summer update this month.

Nexon announces Blue Archive's Summer 2024 update at Anime Expo.

Update includes 5th PV reveal, and expands the game's anime storyline.

Players can earn 100 Free Recruitments starting July 23 for one week.

New characters Makoto, Ako (Dress), and Hina (Dress) to join the roster.

During Anime Expo 2024, Nexon gave a presentation for their mobile game Blue Archive, in which they revealed the latest Summer update for the game. The panel had the game's directors reveal more info about their plans for the update, as they confirmed the reveal of the 5th PV will happen with this one, as well as a continuation of the anime's story, complete with a number of buffs for newcomers and veterans. They also gave a behind-the-scenes look at the development of the tactical RPG in the works and more content tied to the anime that was revealed yesterday, which you can check out the video for that above. We have more details to this update for you below, as it will be released for the mobile game on July 23, 2024.

Blue Archive – Summer 2024 Update

Massively popular in Japan, Blue Archive features tactical combat and an extensive lineup of unique characters as players step into the role of Sensei and recruit skilled students to stop the threats looming over the academy city of Kivotos. Boasting strategic gameplay and an ever-growing bunch of powerful students, Blue Archive players are in for heartfelt storylines filled with engaging combat and plentiful rewards.

5th PV Reveal – The 5th PV will show hints of new stories and students expected in the future of Blue Archive.

The 5th PV will show hints of new stories and students expected in the future of Blue Archive. 100 Free Recruitments – Starting on Tuesday, July 23, players can earn 100 Free Recruitments for one week, giving new players the perfect opportunity to jump into Blue Archive.

Starting on Tuesday, July 23, players can earn 100 Free Recruitments for one week, giving new players the perfect opportunity to jump into Blue Archive. Makoto and Ako (Dress) – Fresh recruits Makoto and Ako (Dress) will also be added to Blue Archive on Tuesday, July 23.

Fresh recruits Makoto and Ako (Dress) will also be added to Blue Archive on Tuesday, July 23. New Student Hina (Dress) – Players can attain a dress version of the popular student Hina via a Fes Recruitment on Tuesday, July 30. During Fes Recruitment, the chance of recruiting 3-star students becomes twice as high.

