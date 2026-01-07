Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Minecraft, Video Games | Tagged: minecraft, Mojang

Minecraft Reveals Next New Drop As "The Cutest Yet"

Minecraft has a new update on the way that the team really want you to know is super cute as many animals are getting a redesign and more

Article Summary Minecraft unveils its "cutest yet" update with major animal redesigns and new adorable baby mob variants.

Wolf pups, kittens, piglets, calves, lambs, chicks, ocelots, and rabbits get chunkier and more charming looks.

New biome-specific animal variants encourage exploration and collecting across Minecraft's vast world.

Name tags and new behaviors, like kittens bringing gifts, add more personality to your Minecraft pets.

Mojang released a new video this morning going over the next drop for Minecraft, as they are going to be making many of the animals extra cute. They literally have called this update "the cutest yet," as they will be redesigning many animals to give them better definition in the block form, while also adding some fun things like name tags for pets. We have more details below from their latest blog, and some of the content is in beta testing, but they gave no indication as to when it would be released.

Minecraft – 2026 Animal Redesigns

They might be tiny, but these wolf pups, kittens, piglets, calves, baby chickens, baby ocelots, lambs, and baby rabbits are even chunkier, floofier, and more charming than ever before, which means we're simply going to have to build a much bigger base to fit them all.

Wolf Pup: Barking their way into testing are chunkier versions of all nine wolf pup variants. Sniff around the different biomes to find them all, then tame your favorites with a bone and you'll have friends for life!

Barking their way into testing are chunkier versions of all nine wolf pup variants. Sniff around the different biomes to find them all, then tame your favorites with a bone and you'll have friends for life! Kitten: All eleven variants of kittens have also had a squishy makeover, making them more purr-fect than ever! Seek these new cuties out in villages and swamp huts and tame them with raw cod or salmon and they might bring gifts in the mornings when they're older!

All eleven variants of kittens have also had a squishy makeover, making them more purr-fect than ever! Seek these new cuties out in villages and swamp huts and tame them with raw cod or salmon and they might bring gifts in the mornings when they're older! Baby Chicken: New versions of baby chickens have hatched! They might be our tiniest baby mobs, but these cute chicks know how to ruffle feathers in and outside the coop. The three egg-cellent variants can be found in their respective climates: chilly biomes, tempered biomes, and warm biomes.

New versions of baby chickens have hatched! They might be our tiniest baby mobs, but these cute chicks know how to ruffle feathers in and outside the coop. The three egg-cellent variants can be found in their respective climates: chilly biomes, tempered biomes, and warm biomes. Rabbit: Hopping into testing with puffier tails and floofier fur are both the baby rabbit and the adult rabbit! Discover why this velvet-nosed mob might be our Game Artist Sarah Boeving's favorite redesign:

Hopping into testing with puffier tails and floofier fur are both the baby rabbit and the adult rabbit! Discover why this velvet-nosed mob might be our Game Artist Sarah Boeving's favorite redesign: Piglet: Our little oinkers are smaller, stockier, and cuter than ever! Befriend the fluffy piglets in chilly biomes, the brown-coated piglets in warm biomes, and the iconic pink piglet trotting the temperate biomes.

Our little oinkers are smaller, stockier, and cuter than ever! Befriend the fluffy piglets in chilly biomes, the brown-coated piglets in warm biomes, and the iconic pink piglet trotting the temperate biomes. Lamb: As if lambs couldn't be cuter, they now look like tiny puffs of wool with legs! But giving the eleven different colored lambs an ewe-nique look wasn't the easiest thing.

As if lambs couldn't be cuter, they now look like tiny puffs of wool with legs! But giving the eleven different colored lambs an ewe-nique look wasn't the easiest thing. Calf: All doe-eyed and soft-nosed, our five calf variants have a moo-some new look and graze different pastures based on the climate they are native to. Find the fluffy-coated cold calf in chilly biomes, the original calf in temperate biomes, the warm calf in sandy biomes, and the mooshroom calves in the mushroom fields.

All doe-eyed and soft-nosed, our five calf variants have a moo-some new look and graze different pastures based on the climate they are native to. Find the fluffy-coated cold calf in chilly biomes, the original calf in temperate biomes, the warm calf in sandy biomes, and the mooshroom calves in the mushroom fields. Baby Ocelot: Our jungle-prowling baby ocelots got a majestic (yet squishy) makeover! With big green eyes, blocky paws, and teeny-tiny toes, the baby ocelot will make your collection of baby mobs in this first testing moment complete. Feed the adults raw salmon or cod, and they'll keep creepers and phantoms away.

