Posted in: Fatal Fury, Games, SNK, Street Fighter, Video Games | Tagged: Chun-Li, Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves

Chun-Li Will Join Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves This Winter

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves has revealed their next crossover character, as Street Fighter's Chun-Li will join the game this Winter

Article Summary Chun-Li from Street Fighter joins Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves as a Season Pass 1 character this Winter.

Chun-Li brings all her iconic moves plus brand new attacks crafted for the Fatal Fury universe.

New solo content includes unique Arcade Mode and RPG-style Episodes of South Town for Chun-Li.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves debuts the new REV system and evolved battle controls for all players.

The SNK and Capcom crossover continues between the two companies, as Chun-Li will be the next Street Fighter character to join Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. This version of the character comes with all of her standard moves and some new ones that feel right at home in the Fatal Fury universe. Enjoy the trailer and info here about new content that will come with the character, as she will be released as part of the Season One pass this Winter.

Chun-Li

Their inclusion amounts to a crossover like no other, with Fatal Fury's own Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui already standing among the Street Fighter 6 roster. Chun-Li joins City of the Wolves as part of Season Pass 1, set to arrive in Winter 2025.

A New Badge in South Town

Voice Actors : Jennie Kwan (EN), Fumiko Orikasa (JA)

: Jennie Kwan (EN), Fumiko Orikasa (JA) Bio: Chun-Li, a battle-hardened Metro City agent, arrives in South Town, by request, to investigate the resurgence of an infamous criminal syndicate. Few wolves here can match the strength, style, and grace of this World Warrior—let alone best her outright. Perhaps the only one who can hold a candle to her is the fiery kunoichi of the Shiranui clan.

New stories in Arcade Mode and Episodes of South Town (EOST)

Arcade Mode: Chun-Li graces South Town in response to rumors surrounding the infamous criminal syndicate Shadaloo.

Chun-Li graces South Town in response to rumors surrounding the infamous criminal syndicate Shadaloo. Episodes of South Town: Chun-Li's single-player RPG adventure centers around an invitation to share her kung fu knowledge and expertise with the people of South Town.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves features a unique art style that stimulates the senses, new and familiar characters in the fray, an innovative REV system that supercharges the excitement, and a host of other battle systems even more robust than before.

All-new REV System Shifts the Fight into Top Gear: The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle!

The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle! Classic Battle Systems Evolved: Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish!

Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish! Experience-Tailored Control Schemes: Players can choose from two control schemes: Arcade Style is based on precise, technical inputs, while Smart Style lets you perform flashy special moves and combos using directional inputs and single button presses. From fighting game newcomers to seasoned veterans, everyone will be tricked out with the right controls—tailored specifically to your level.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!