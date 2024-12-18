Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Tokyo Indie Games Summit

Tokyo Indie Games Summit 2025 Reveals Prelim Info

Organizers for the Tokyo Indie Games Summit have revealed some of their initial plans ahead of the 2025 event, happening this March

Article Summary Tokyo Indie Games Summit 2025 lights up Musashino Hall, Tokyo, March 8-9 with indie game innovation.

Top sponsors like Phoenixx, Bandai Namco show world premieres and fresh content at the summit.

Event offers free exhibitor space, expanding its platform for creative indie game developers.

Kazunori Sakamoto teases more surprises, aiming to surpass last year's 9,000 attendees.

Organizers for the Tokyo Indie Games Summit 2025 have confirmed some of the participants and more as part of the preliminary information released today. The event is set to take place from March 8-9, 2025, at the Musashino Public Hall in Tokyo, Japan, and will feature dozens of indie game developers and publishers showing off what they're working on. Today, we got a glimpse of who will be involved We have more information from today's announcement for you below.

Tokyo Indie Games Summit 2025

Tokyo Indie Games Summit 2025 continues to unite indie creators and help raise their collective expertise to new heights. Building on top of last year's record number of 9,000 attendees, the Tokyo-based indie showcase continues to provide free exhibitor space to indie developers to showcase world premieres of new titles and fresh content for games from around the world! Bask in glorious new additions to Japan's gaming, music, and anime scene as Tokyo Indie Games Summit brings world-class indie game innovation to the art-fueled city of Kichijoji. Go hands-on with the latest content developed and published by event sponsors, including Phoenixx Inc., Bandai Namco Studios Inc. BYKING, BeXide, CRI Middleware Co., Ltd., G-Mode Corporation, KADOKAWA, MyDeare st, room6, Shochiku Co., Ltd., Scooter Films and Yokaze.

Tokyo Indie Games Summit extends a special thanks to this year's production partners, including Shibuya's animation and game design university Digital Hollywood Studio as well as custom-controller-based game development event make.ctrl.Japan. 2025's event partners include Digital Games Expo and Bandai Namco's indie-focused GYAAR Studio. To build upon its 2024 offerings, next year's Tokyo Indie Games Summit will expand the exhibition areas while continuing to provide a multi-day experience for industry professionals and consumers alike. Exhibitors can network with gaming professionals on Day One, and attendees of all ages, genders, and nationalities will find fresh experiences on Day Two.

"There was so much creativity on display during last year's Tokyo Indie Games Summit, and it is a joy to know that we're able to provide an even larger platform than we had last year to showcase even more titles than before," says Kazunori Sakamoto, CEO of Phoenixx and founder of Tokyo Indie Games Summit. "Many thanks to this year's partners who help make this event possible. We have more surprises to share as we approach March; stay tuned!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!