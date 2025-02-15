Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Tokyo Indie Games Summit

Tokyo Indie Games Summit 2025 Reveals Some Featured Titles

Tokyo Indie Games Summit 2025 has revealed some of the games that will be a part of the over 100 titles featured at this year's event

Article Summary Tokyo Indie Games Summit 2025 unveils its lineup, featuring over 100 indie titles.

Key titles include "Deperson" and "One Turn Kill" debuting at the summit.

Event takes place March 8-9 at Musashino Public Hall in Tokyo.

Stream live or attend to see indie game innovations and meet developers.

Phoenixx Inc., the organizers for the Tokyo Indie Games Summit 2025, revealed a handful of the games that will be a part of this year's event. The team has promised that they will showcase over 100 titles during the proceedings, which will happen from March 8-9 in Tokyo, Japan. We have a list of titles revealed by the team below, as you can check out the full list of confirmed exhibitors on their website. The event will take place at Musashino Public Hall and will be streaming live for people who can't make the trip.

Early Games List

Tokyo Indie Games Summit 2025

Tokyo Indie Games Summit 2025 continues to unite indie creators and help raise their collective expertise to new heights. Building on top of last year's record number of 9,000 attendees, the Tokyo-based indie showcase continues to provide free exhibitor space to indie developers to showcase world premieres of new titles and fresh content for games from around the world! Bask in glorious new additions to Japan's gaming, music, and anime scene as Tokyo Indie Games Summit brings world-class indie game innovation to the art-fueled city of Kichijoji. Go hands-on with the latest content developed and published by event sponsors, including Phoenixx Inc., Bandai Namco Studios Inc. BYKING, BeXide, CRI Middleware Co., Ltd., G-Mode Corporation, KADOKAWA, MyDeare st, room6, Shochiku Co., Ltd., Scooter Films and Yokaze.

Tokyo Indie Games Summit extends a special thanks to this year's production partners, including Shibuya's animation and game design university Digital Hollywood Studio as well as custom-controller-based game development event make.ctrl.Japan. 2025's event partners include Digital Games Expo and Bandai Namco's indie-focused GYAAR Studio. To build upon its 2024 offerings, next year's Tokyo Indie Games Summit will expand the exhibition areas while continuing to provide a multi-day experience for industry professionals and consumers alike. Exhibitors can network with gaming professionals on Day One, and attendees of all ages, genders, and nationalities will find fresh experiences on Day Two.

