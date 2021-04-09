Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gets A 2021 Roadmap

The Ubisoft team behind Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint have revealed they have a plan for content coming in 2021. The team released this brief post today, letting players know that they will indeed be releasing a couple of new things for the game this year, along with a couple of updates for the game starting with 4.0.0 sometime this Spring, followed by a second update with an unknown mission in the Fall.

We were thrilled by your reactions when we introduced the AI teammates and wanted to keep improving on them. This title update will focus on the AI teammates. We knew that adding them to the game was only the first step, and we are happy to announce that their capabilities will be further improved based on your feedback. The Teammate Experience Update is focused on improving your experience with your AI squad, while also adding some community requested features. Discover a new XP progression for your AI squad, and unlock new passive skills and abilities as you play. A dedicated quest log will also be available for you to experiment with the new AI squad features, while rewarding you with cool and exclusive rewards!

The big takeaway on this for us is that it's pretty clear that while they are creating content, they are slowing down in how much comes out. The game is only getting two updates over the course of 2021 (give or take depending on if any patches need to be sent for bugs), which is a change from the seasonal content Ubisoft usually does with some of its other titles like For Honor or Rainbow Six Siege. We're not saying this is the end of the game by any means, we honestly don't know what their long-term plans for Ghost Recon Breakpoint are. But this definitely feels like they're in the twilight hours of its lifespan.