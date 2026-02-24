Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Midwest Games, Moth Atlus, Tombwater

Tombwater Releases New Demo With Updated Release Date

You can play an updated demo for the game Tombwater as part of Steam Next Fest, as the game will now launch at the end of March

Article Summary Tombwater demo updated to reflect latest game redesigns and community feedback.

Official release date for Tombwater announced, bringing excitement for fans.

Play as a lone gunslinger in a haunted, eldritch Western ghost town filled with madness.

Customize your combat style with weapons, spells, and apothecary items to face terrifying foes.

Indie game developer Moth Atlas and publisher Midwest Games have released an updated demo for Tombwater and confirmed the game's new launch date. First off, the demo gives a better representation of what the current version of the game will look like after going through a ton of redesigns and updates based on player feedback. Meanwhile, we now know the game will officially launch on March 31, 2026. You can check out the latest trailer here as the demo is available now for Steam Next Fest.

Tombwater

Enter Tombwater, where shadows roam and whispers echo from deep within the abandoned silver mines. This is no longer a town where people live, but a town where people die. A once-thriving community, now a shell of what it was, its people have been gripped by the tendrils of bleak madness. Step into the well-worn cowboots of a lone gunslinger, drawn to the eerie, decaying streets by the disappearance of Sheriff Elliott Flintwood — your only friend in a town lost to the abyss. Uncover the truth, face the terrors lurking in the depths, and confront what festers within the heart of Tombwater.

Play as a lone gunslinger who arrives in the accursed ghost town in search of a lost friend. The residents of the once-prosperous mining town have been afflicted by madness. Monsters and horrors roam the streets and there are few souls remaining with a sound mind. If the eldritch beasts of the town can be overcome– there may be hope yet for Tombwater. Dash and slash your way through combat against unsettling eldritch beasts. Utilize an arsenal of firearms, blades, spells, apothecary items, and charms to develop your own playstyle to fight against the madness. You can strike with a cavalry saber before dashing away to cast a spell, or you may prefer to equip a flame-imbued shotgun and a heavy mining pickaxe.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!