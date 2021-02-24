Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Comes To Switch & Next-Gen Consoles

Activision revealed today that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 will finally be released on the Switch, as well as Xbox Series X and PS5. These versions will be released all at once on March 26th, 2021, and will come with a variety of additions. The upcoming, next-gen versions will give players a variety of upgrades, such as 120 FPS at 1080P, native 4K at 60 FPS, spatial audio, and more. Meanwhile, the Switch version will still be the same as the current versions on PS4 and Xbox One. But Activision is pushing the concept that you get to play the game on a mobile console for the first time. Which is kind of a lame promotion and honestly, the company should throw something in as a bonus to the Switch version for making players wait a little longer for that port. Those of you who already own it on those previous-gen consoles will be able to upgrade it for free on the new versions.

Drop back in with the most iconic skateboarding games ever made. Play Tony Hawk's Pro Skater & Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 in one epic collection, rebuilt from the ground up in incredible HD. All the pro skaters, levels and tricks are back and fully-remastered, plus more. Break skateboarding boundaries, show off your own style, and be part of the next generation of skaters and creators. Skate as the legendary Tony Hawk and the full pro roster.

Skate to songs from the era-defining soundtrack.

Hit insane trick combos with the iconic handling of the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series.

Play all the original game modes and go head-to-head with local 2-Player modes.

Show off your style and creativity with upgraded Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater features.

Take your sessions online and compete against players from around the world in Multiplayer modes and leaderboards.