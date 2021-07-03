Total War: Warhammer II – The Silence & The Fury To Launch July 14th

SEGA and Creative Assembly have revealed that Total War: Warhammer II will be getting The Silence & The Fury on July 14th. The devs made it clear that this will be the final Lords Pack, which will be released with a FANG as Taurox of the Beastmen takes on Oxyotl of the Lizardmen. Essentially you'll be seeing both sides collide to see who will be on top and determine a new path in the world moving forward. You can check out the details below along with the latest trailer.

Legendary Lords:

Formed of living brass, the rage-filled Doombull Taurox is nigh-on invincible – save for one area on his gargantuan neck. The Chaos gods whisper to him of a ritual which can eliminate this weakness, but the promises of the ruinous powers are seldom what they seem… Meanwhile Oxyotl, the revered Chameleon Skink and master of stealth, scents the machinations of Chaos and rallies his cohorts. Taurox must be stopped at all costs, lest a new tide of Chaos sweeps the world. Each leads their own faction and features new characters, units, unique gameplay mechanics and narrative objectives.

New Units:

Charging into battle alongside their lords are several new units to bolster both the Beastmen and Lizardmen ranks. Standout units include the grotesque Jabberslythe which is an unholy fusion of multiple monsters, the gargantuan multi-limbed Ghorgon, and the ferocious twin-tailed Troglodon.

Free Content:

A deadly assortment of free content will be coming alongside this pack. This includes a brand-new Legendary Lord for the Dwarfs, an additional Hero for the Beastmen and some brutish mercenaries who will be recruitable in-game should your destructive exploits catch their attention. More information about this content will be revealed very soon.

Old World Update:

Last but not least, this Lords Pack also ushers in Old World Updates for both the Beastmen and Dwarf races. This update dramatically overhauls numerous features for both races, meaning their campaigns are more fun, engaging and offer a more lore-thentic experience.