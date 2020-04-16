Tour De France 2020 Releases A First Person Trailer

The Tour De France 2020 probably isn't happening this year, but you can experience it for yourself in the new video game on the way. Nacon and Cyanide are coming together again to add another entry into the video game franchise based on the world's most famous cycling event. With the likelihood of the event itself not taking place this year, this game could be the one thing that gamers have to experiencing it for themselves in a coronavirus world. So, of course, it only makes natural sense that the devs got together and created a new trailer in first-person mode. That way you get to experience what it's like to be at the race as a racer yourself without having to leave the couch.

Some of the new additions to Tour De France 2020 include the Liège-Bastogne-Liège ("The Old Lady") which is a 266km race of steep climbs, a redesigned interface that provides a better experience to anticipate what's coming, a deeper time-trial mode where posture and sprint management are the focus, and a more realistic AI that will take any advantage you give them to sprint ahead of you and go on the attack. You can check out the brand new trailer below along with this little added bit of info that came with it. Provided it isn't pushed back, the game is set to be released on June 4th, 2020.

"With this new camera perspective, the game brings players close than ever before to the experience of becoming a real pro cyclist with a highly-realistic perspective. Breakaways, steep slopes and high-speed sprints will be more staggering than ever this year. Also, for the first time, the Tour de France official game will be available on PC. Players will be able to dive into the Pro Leader mode where they'll have to create their rider, choose their specialization, and improve their results over consecutive seasons to ultimately become the leader of the Pro Cycling ranking. Tour De France 2020 will be available on PC alongside the top cycling management game Pro Cycling Manager 2020."