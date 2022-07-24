Tower Of Fantasy Releases New Character Trailer

Level Infinite revealed a brand new trailer for Tower Of Fantasy this week as we got a better introduction to many of the game's characters. Along with developer Hotta Studio, the team showed off many of the characters you'll encounter in the game as you make your way through the open-world RPG. It also gives a better look at many of the unique weapons, movesets, various mounts, and character designs in all their glory, as you can find a favorite somewhere in the mix. We have the full list f every character in the trailer below and the video itself as we're still waiting for a release date happening sometime this Fall.

Meryl – A senior Hykros executor who excels at S-level missions with her sword and combat skills, she adopts a cool approach and it's hard to know what's really on her mind.

Shiro – Known as "a lone-wolf ocean maniac" who is passionate about studying the ocean and its features, Shiro has been traveling alone and studying the ocean distribution for several years and contributes significantly to humankind's understanding of Aida.

Samir – A Hykros executor who acts independently and loves to play harmless tricks on others, she is quite liked among the elite executors.

King – Used to solving problems and getting what he wants through violence, King is completely motivated by money; and his brash attitude and flamboyant clothes are strong indicators of his personality.

Crow – His optimistic and happy nature means that no fun things escape Crow's reach. He can show you some mesmerizing dagger tricks, his pride-and-joy dagger collection, or spit out a lame joke at a moment's notice.

Zero – A computer genius who has deliberately – and effectively – destroyed all records of his real name and past. He is smart, very competitive, and ignores anything he sees as meaningless to him.

Cocoritter – Her unconditional trust in everyone she meets can lead to concern. But existing with that innocence is her determination to save more people with her healing talents.

Her unconditional trust in everyone she meets can lead to concern. But existing with that innocence is her determination to save more people with her healing talents. Nemesis – After undergoing modifications by the Heirs of Aida, Shirli is transformed into the Angel of Clemency known as Nemesis. Usually quiet and introverted, she turns into a merciless killing machine when under the Heirs' mind control.