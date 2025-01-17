Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: tower of god, Tower Of God: New World

Tower Of God: New World Releases Its 1.5 Anniversary Update

Tower Of God: New World is celebrating its 1.5 Anniversary, as the latest update adds new content, events, and characters

Netmarble has a new update out this week for Tower of God: New World, as they are celebrating the game's 1.5 Anniversary. Like many mobile anniversary events that don't land on proper yearly timing of the game's release, there really isn't a rhyme or reason for this other than to make the game still active after 18 months. You get a couple of new characters, some new events, and other activities for the next four weeks. We have the rundown below, as the update is now live.

Tower of God: New World – 1.5 Anniversary

SSR+ [Forget-Me-Not] Dowon (Blue Element, Mage, Wave Controller) and SSR [Spear Bearer] Anaak (Red Element, Ranged, Spear Bearer) have been added as new teammates. [Forget-Me-Not] Dowon, is a war hero who wakes up in the Wall of Peaceful Coexistence. Her 'Flower Garden' Special Move makes Down immune to status effects and summons Shinsu spheres across the battlefield that deal damage to enemies within range before exploding. [Spear Bearer] Anaak is a Regular with tremendous strength who can throw a giant spear with ease. Multiple limited-time events are now available for Tower of God: New World where players can join the game's 1.5 Year Anniversary celebration and receive generous rewards:

1.5th Anniversary [Family Head Traumerei Advent Summon] (Jan. 16 – Jan.24): Allows players to obtain [Family Head] Traumerei and various in-game items during the event period.

Allows players to obtain [Family Head] Traumerei and various in-game items during the event period. 1.5th Anniversary Nonstop Reward Festival (Jan. 16 – Feb. 12): Players can receive up to 660 Nonstop SSR+ Limit Break Summon Tickets for clearing in-game missions.

Players can receive up to 660 Nonstop SSR+ Limit Break Summon Tickets for clearing in-game missions. 1.5th Anniversary Ultimate Popularity Contest (Jan. 16 – Feb. 12): Vote for your favorite teammate from Tower of God: New World and receive a special 1.5th Anniversary Border. A 1.5th Anniversary Celebration costume will be created for the teammate that wins first place from the contest.

Vote for your favorite teammate from Tower of God: New World and receive a special 1.5th Anniversary Border. A 1.5th Anniversary Celebration costume will be created for the teammate that wins first place from the contest. 1.5th Anniversary Secret Floor Rate-up Event (Jan. 16 – Feb. 12): Players will have a higher chance to obtain an A-Rank Ignition Weapon from all Secret Floors.

In addition, all players who log into the game through February 12 will get a 1.5th Anniversary Celebration Lobby Background. Players can also acquire valuable rewards such as an SSR+ Selection Chest by entering coupon codes (TOG15HALFANNIV, PD2SPECIALGIFT, and more available here) during the latest Developers' LIVE. Additionally, the 1.5th Anniversary Eve Festival provides coupon codes (MEMORIES, ENKIDU), that provides up to 150 1.5th Anniversary Nonstop SSR+ Limit Break Summon Tickets. All coupon codes will be available until the February 12 update maintenance. Other content updates include the introduction of new seasons for Revolution Room and Alliance Expedition.

