Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Mobile, Tower Of God: New World

Tower Of God: New World Reveals Late-July Launch Date

Netmarble confirmed that Tower Of God: New World will be coming to mobile in a few weeks, as pre-registrations are still happening.

Netmarble revealed this week that they will be releasing their new mobile game, Tower Of God: New World, for both iOs and Android devices later this month. The game has been teased for the past couple of months as the team has been taking pre-registrations. But now we know the game will, in fact, be released on July 28th, 2023. Before it comes out, you can read more about the game's main plot below.

"Long ago, Zahard and his twelve companions opened the doors to the Tower of God. Once they reached the 134th floor, Zahard declared himself the Tower's king and spent centuries solidifying the rule of the Zahard Royal Family. But when the prophesied Twenty-Fifth Bam opens the door to the Tower and enters of his own accord, change begins to bubble through the cracks in the Tower's long-standing world order. Those who enter the Tower must pass through here to begin their journey to the top. The second floor of the Tower is ruled by Evankhell, who took power by brutally killing the ruler installed by King Zahard. When she is absent, this floor is managed by Hansung Yu. It is here that Twenty-Fifth Bam first meets Khun and Rak."

"Unlike the Regulars chosen and invited by Headon, the Administrator of the lowest floor, some individuals enter the Tower by opening the doors on their own. They are called Irregulars, and they are said to bring about great chaos and change to the Tower. It is known that the son succeeds the father, and his son, too, shall one day succeed him. But the heads of the Ten Great Families defy this natural law. Having climbed to the 134th floor of the Tower with Zahard, these ten individuals entered into a contract for eternal youth and immortality. They are the leaders of the Great Families and rule the Tower as gods. The Princesses of Zahard are carefully selected and adopted for their unmatched talent, athleticism, and beauty, whereupon they inherit the power of Zahard. The princesses who wield one of Zahard's Thirteen-Month Series of weapons are given an elevated status. The princesses selected from ordinary families make the Ten Great Families wary."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!