Trash Goblin Adds Multi-Language Support In Latest Update

Trash Goblin has been given an all-new update this month, adding support for multiple languages, among other updated festures

Article Summary Trash Goblin adds support for French, German, Spanish, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, and Russian.

New update introduces a unique Reputation system affecting profits, prices, and customer tips in your shop.

A fresh questline for Donoval and species-themed cosmetics bring more fun and personalization options.

Restore, upcycle, and sell over 50 trinkets with endless customer requests and hours of cozy gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher Spilt Milk Studios dropped a new update this month for the game Trash Goblin, adding some new features for the title. The biggest among them is language support, as you can now play the game in French, German, Spanish, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, and Russian. They have also added a new questline for Donoval, along with a new Reputation system, granting you the ability to sell at market price or lower, earning more money in the short term vs more reputation that unlocks tips from happy customers. Plus some species-themed cosmetics! You can see more in the video above as the update is now live.

Trash Goblin

Trash Goblin is a wholesome and cozy shopkeeping game where you play as a goblin who uncovers and restores trinkets! Find peculiar knickknacks by chipping away at the dirt and cruft they're embedded inside. Scrub them up nicely and clean them with your sponge to get them ready for sale. After all, one goblin's trash is another goblin's treasure! Trash Goblin lets you customize your myriad of already-peculiar goods by combining these trinkets together in almost endless ways, upcycling them into even more strange and wonderful new items to meet the eccentric requests of your colorful customers. Get to know your regulars so you can make custom pieces tailored around their desires – which will fetch you even more money! Grow your business! Spend your savings to upgrade your shop, buy new and better tools that offer additional ways to restore your trinkets – making them even more valuable – expand your space, and customize it to your tastes.

Fifty trinkets, accessories & variations to find, clean, repair, and upcycle, with well over 180 unique (and sometimes questionable) combinations to muck around with.

3+ tools & upgrades to use across three trinket-care minigames.

10+ NPC characters to get to know and sell to.

Tons of expansion and customization options to make your shop your own.

3-5 hours of hand-crafted quests and content.

Endless customers and endless gameplay.

