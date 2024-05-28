Posted in: Games, Jackbox Games, Jackbox Party Pack, Video Games | Tagged: Trivia Murder Party 2

Trivia Murder Party 2 Has Received New Content On Steam

Jackbox Games have given Trivia Murder Party 2 a major update as they have loaded new content into the trivia game on Steam.

Article Summary Trivia Murder Party 2 on Steam gets a huge update with 150+ new questions.

Jackbox Games' Party Pack 6 free content drop is set for May 30, 2024.

Fresh challenges await in the notoriously deadly Murder Hotel experience.

Fan reactions highlight the quirky and darkly comic appeal of the game.

Jackbox Games have given one of their mini-games a major update, as Trivia Murder Party 2 has been given a ton of new content. The game was originally released back in 2019 as part of The Jackbox Party Pack 6, and we're guessing that they have run through all of the questions in the past five years to where some people know all of the answers. To be clear, this is the version in PP6, not The Party Starter, but it gives those who love the game a ton of new questions and challenges to encounter. The update will go live on May 30, 2024.

Trivia Murder Party 2

Survivors of the Murder Hotel as seen in the hit party game/true crime documentary, Trivia Murder Party 2, have described a harrowing new turn of events; more content. According to our sources, there are over 150 new trivia questions including final round prompts being added to Trivia Murder Party 2 in a shocking new update. This Party Pack 6 content update will be completely free and expected to be released May 30th, 2024 on Steam.

For those who are lucky enough to remain ignorant of its brutal history, the Trivia Murder Party 2 Murder Hotel has been the site of countless trivia questions, good times with friends, and ruthless murders and disappearances for the past four years. Despite the sheer volume of people who have gone missing, vacation goers keep returning to Trivia Murder Party 2, again and again. When asked about her stay, Carol from Rhode Island, stated "All of my friends died and I was the only one to survive as I have an encyclopedic knowledge of useless trivia. But it's okay, I won some money and had an amazing time playing trivia games and do not miss my friends." She then noted, "When is that horny Jackbox game coming out? Mama's ready and waiting uhh-huh oh yeah," before our reporter quickly ended the interview.

We reached out to [REDACTED] to ask them who is to blame for this new turn of events. [REDACTED] replied via Instagram messenger that "Seth Rubin worked as the Editorial Lead, Anne Kirn as the Supervising Editor, and Avery Makel as the Audio Lead." When asked about [REDACTED]'s real identity, they stayed characteristically mysterious, exploding their own house to avoid answering the question. Despite this, local investigators found a discarded resume at the scene with the name Spencer Ham listed as a "voice over artist" as well as a "family man" and "sincere friend (sic)." Our reporters are still getting to the bottom of what this could mean.

