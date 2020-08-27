Twitch Reveals The September 2020 Free Games With Prime Lineup

Posted on | by Gavin Sheehan | Comments

Twitch revealed their next Free Games With Prime lineup this morning as we get a look at what's available in September 2020. Kicking off on September 1st, the program will give you five free games right off the bat. Those five titles are Autonauts, Pumped BMX Pro, Effie, Tiny Troopers Joint Ops, and Outcast: Second Contract. What's more, throughout the month twitch will be doing several more drops for games like Roblox, League of Legends, EA Sports FIFA 20, and more. We have the complete list of games and information for you below as all of these will be spread out across the month of September. Which includes the last pack of classic SNK games yet to be announced.

A look at the five main games you'll get in September, courtesy of Twitch.
A look at the five main games you'll get in September, courtesy of Twitch.

  • Autonauts – Travel the universe, setting worlds in motion through the power of  automation

  • Pumped BMX Pro – Master 60 levels and over 200 challenges while pulling off as many radical stunts as possible on one of 15 bikes

  • Effie – Live a unique fantasy adventure and relive the look and feel of old-school videogames in this 3D action-adventure game

  • Tiny Troopers Joint Ops – Command a team of small soldiers–war might be hell, but this is the funniest way to fight in one

  • Outcast: Second Contact – Take off on an exploration of Adelpha, an alien world as beautiful as it is dangerous

Twitch's Free Games With Prime Drops – September 2020

Now Available Grand Theft Auto Online Drop

Now Available Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Drop

Now Available EA SPORTS FIFA 20

Now Available Apex Legends

August 27 Red Dead Online Drop

August 27 League of Legends Drop

September 3 Rocket Arena Free Game

September 8 League of Legends Drop

September 9 Epic Seven Drop

September 11 Roblox Drop

September 17 Yahtzee with Buddies Drop 6 of 13

September 18 League of Legends Drop

September 21 Big Farm Mobile Harvest Drop

September 23 Epic Seven Drop

September TBD SNK Free Games – Drop 3 of 3

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   envelope  