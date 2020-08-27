Twitch Reveals The September 2020 Free Games With Prime Lineup

Twitch revealed their next Free Games With Prime lineup this morning as we get a look at what's available in September 2020. Kicking off on September 1st, the program will give you five free games right off the bat. Those five titles are Autonauts, Pumped BMX Pro, Effie, Tiny Troopers Joint Ops, and Outcast: Second Contract. What's more, throughout the month twitch will be doing several more drops for games like Roblox, League of Legends, EA Sports FIFA 20, and more. We have the complete list of games and information for you below as all of these will be spread out across the month of September. Which includes the last pack of classic SNK games yet to be announced.

Autonauts – Travel the universe, setting worlds in motion through the power of automation

Pumped BMX Pro – Master 60 levels and over 200 challenges while pulling off as many radical stunts as possible on one of 15 bikes

Effie – Live a unique fantasy adventure and relive the look and feel of old-school videogames in this 3D action-adventure game

Tiny Troopers Joint Ops – Command a team of small soldiers–war might be hell, but this is the funniest way to fight in one

Outcast: Second Contact – Take off on an exploration of Adelpha, an alien world as beautiful as it is dangerous Twitch's Free Games With Prime Drops – September 2020 Now Available Grand Theft Auto Online Drop Now Available Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Drop Now Available EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Now Available Apex Legends August 27 Red Dead Online Drop August 27 League of Legends Drop September 3 Rocket Arena Free Game September 8 League of Legends Drop September 9 Epic Seven Drop September 11 Roblox Drop September 17 Yahtzee with Buddies Drop 6 of 13 September 18 League of Legends Drop September 21 Big Farm Mobile Harvest Drop September 23 Epic Seven Drop September TBD SNK Free Games – Drop 3 of 3