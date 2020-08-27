Twitch Reveals The September 2020 Free Games With Prime Lineup

Twitch revealed their next Free Games With Prime lineup this morning as we get a look at what's available in September 2020. Kicking off on September 1st, the program will give you five free games right off the bat. Those five titles are Autonauts, Pumped BMX Pro, Effie, Tiny Troopers Joint Ops, and Outcast: Second Contract. What's more, throughout the month twitch will be doing several more drops for games like Roblox, League of Legends, EA Sports FIFA 20, and more. We have the complete list of games and information for you below as all of these will be spread out across the month of September. Which includes the last pack of classic SNK games yet to be announced.
Autonauts – Travel the universe, setting worlds in motion through the power of automation
Pumped BMX Pro – Master 60 levels and over 200 challenges while pulling off as many radical stunts as possible on one of 15 bikes
Effie – Live a unique fantasy adventure and relive the look and feel of old-school videogames in this 3D action-adventure game
Tiny Troopers Joint Ops – Command a team of small soldiers–war might be hell, but this is the funniest way to fight in one
Outcast: Second Contact – Take off on an exploration of Adelpha, an alien world as beautiful as it is dangerous
Twitch's Free Games With Prime Drops – September 2020
Now Available Grand Theft Auto Online Drop
Now Available Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Drop
Now Available EA SPORTS FIFA 20
Now Available Apex Legends
August 27 Red Dead Online Drop
August 27 League of Legends Drop
September 3 Rocket Arena Free Game
September 8 League of Legends Drop
September 9 Epic Seven Drop
September 11 Roblox Drop
September 17 Yahtzee with Buddies Drop 6 of 13
September 18 League of Legends Drop
September 21 Big Farm Mobile Harvest Drop
September 23 Epic Seven Drop
September TBD SNK Free Games – Drop 3 of 3