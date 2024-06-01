Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo Immortal, Diablo IV, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo

Two Diablo Titles Celebrate Anniversaries With Updates

Two different Diablo games celebrate anniversaries this month, as Diablo IV and Diablo Immortal have their own individual celebrations.

Blizzard Entertainment is celebrating the anniversaries of two different Diablo titles, as both Diablo IV and Diablo Immortal have their own individual celebrations happening. Both of them basically give you some freebies for showing up, along with some bonuses and discounts in certain areas. Which could be beneficial depending on how you play each of the titles. We have the dev notes for you below of what you can expect, as we have the finer details on their latest blog.

DIABLO IV'S 1-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Celebrations will kick off with a free gift from the Shop from June 6 – June 12. You will have until June 20 to claim all gifts.

from the Shop from June 6 – June 12. You will have until June 20 to claim all gifts. March of the Goblins will bring increased Treasure Goblin activity from June 6 – June 13. Greed shrines will also appear with increased frequency while in Dungeons Goblins may appear in pairs.

will bring increased Treasure Goblin activity from June 6 – June 13. Greed shrines will also appear with increased frequency while in Dungeons Goblins may appear in pairs. Mother's Blessing will return with a 25% increased rate to Experience and 50% (multiplicative) increased rate to Gold. This edition of Mother's Blessing will last 10 days in total.

DIABLO IMMORTAL'S 2-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

March of the Goblins comes to Diablo Immortal, too. From June 6 – June 20, 3 a.m. local server time, you can participate in tasks across the anniversary celebration and earn rewards such as crafting materials, gold, Legendary Items, and more.

comes to Diablo Immortal, too. From June 6 – June 20, 3 a.m. local server time, you can participate in tasks across the anniversary celebration and earn rewards such as crafting materials, gold, Legendary Items, and more. Avarice the Gold Cursed has arrived and threatens to destroy anyone foolish enough to try to steal his riches. Defeating Avarice on the first time that day will grant 1 Legendary item and has a chance to drop normal Gems.

has arrived and threatens to destroy anyone foolish enough to try to steal his riches. Defeating Avarice on the first time that day will grant 1 Legendary item and has a chance to drop normal Gems. Trials of Plunder is an augmented version of Trial of the Hordes but now with Treasure Goblins that will randomly appear throughout the match.

is an augmented version of Trial of the Hordes but now with Treasure Goblins that will randomly appear throughout the match. From June 6 – June 13, 3 a.m. local server time, for 36 hours you will get double the rewards from gameplay like the Horadric Bestiary, Helliquary Raids, Challenge Rifts, and more in Goblin's Plunder.

