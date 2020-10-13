Two Point Hospital: Culture Shock Will Hit Steam On October 20th

SEGA and Two Point Games will be releasing the next expansion to Two Point Hospital called Culture Shock on October 20th. You're going to be getting down with the rich and famous in the entertainment world as you'll be treating diseases and illnesses that only the Hollywood elite come in contact with. The new expansion will drop onto Steam on October 20th, 2020, and with it will also come the new Fancy Dress Item Pack. This pack will feature a new set of ensembles with 23 different looks ranging from "tangy outfits, outrageous hats and diagnosed wizards are the new normal". If you get it before October 20th, you can also claim a free Zombie costume. Here's more details and the latest trailer for this expansion, which will run you $9.

In Two Point Hospital: Culture Shock players will experience a world of lavish lifestyles, movie stars, festivals and of course…a party hospital. Before players can live out their wildest dreams, they are teaming up with the County's very own celebs, to bring the television scene, music industry and the very arts themselves back to life. Culture Shock is still a hospital management simulation game where players will have to run hospitals, deal with troublesome staff and cure all sorts of new unusual illnesses like, Stunt Trouble, Private Parts, Concertoes and Writer's Block. In Two Point Hospital: Culture Shock players will start their new journey in the glitz and glamour of Plywood Studios, where launching a hit medical drama show could save the County's artistic crisis or not… Head to Mudbury and experience festival life for yourself, while serving burgers from questionable vans. Lastly, celebrating the success of previous projects, players can finally live out their Hollywood dreams at Fitzpocket Academy, where art, glamour and hospitals (?!) come together. Culture Shock has the most (36!) new illnesses featured in any Two Point Hospital DLC yet, including twelve visual illnesses, but also three fabulous locations, three new fully animated cure machines, 34 new items to pimp up your hospitals and finally, make sure to turn up the sound, because there is a new DJ in town.