Two Point Museum Announces Zooseum DLC For December

Watch the animal kingdom come alive in the next DLC for Two Point Museum, as the Zooseum DLC will be released in early December

Article Summary Two Point Museum unveils the Zooseum DLC, bringing wildlife exhibits and animal care to the game in December.

Rescue, raise, and release unique animals, from Spyglass Giraffes to Cabin Snails, in new museum habitats.

Enjoy fresh gameplay with the Silverbottom Park location, Wildlife Experts, and Farflung Isles expeditions.

Unlock 40+ wildlife exhibits, new campaign, animal rooms, themed items, and interactive displays for fans.

SEGA and Two Point Studios have revealed the next major DLC coming to Two Point Museum, as the animal kingdom comes to life with Zooseum. The shorthand is that you're basically adding a zoo to the museum without this being "Two Point Zoo," but if you told us that was the next game in the series, we wouldn't doubt it. You'll be adding animal exhibitions and other additions to the museum that focus on wildlife from around the world. You can get a glimpse of it with the new Version 7.0 update now available, which includes a "taster" content addition from the Zooseum. We have more details here as the DLC will be released for both PC and consoles on December 2, 2025.

Two Point Museum: Zooseum

In Two Point Museum: Zooseum, players will rescue, raise, and rehabilitate a menagerie of marvellous misfits from a Spyglass Giraffe to a Cabin Snail — nursing them back to health before releasing them into the wild. Design immersive natural habitats, create fascinating creature-inspired exhibits, and bring the untamed beauty (and occasional smell) of nature into the heart of Two Point County. Whether you're caring for cuddly critters or something with considerably sharper teeth, you'll need compassion, creativity, and a good stockpile of cleaning supplies.

A brand-new museum location in the beautiful Silverbottom Park

New expert type: Wildlife Experts

A new expedition map: Farflung Isles

40+ Wildlife Exhibits including habitat animals & terrarium animals

A fresh five-star campaign to complete

New adorable gift shop items

Three new interactive displays

New themed items and decorations

Two new animal-focused rooms: Habitat Enclosure and Wildlife Welfare

With new facilities, theming options, and fresh gameplay twists, Zooseum transforms your museum into a thriving hub for animal lovers, conservationists, and anyone who's ever dreamed of giving a Zebra a second chance at life!

