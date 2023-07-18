Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Skybound Entertainment, Ubisoft | Tagged: Invincible: Guarding The Globe, Mobile

Ubisoft Announces Invincible: Guarding The Globe

The world on Invincible comes to mobile as Ubisoft and Skybound Entertainment come together for Invincible: Guarding The Globe.

Ubisoft has partnered up with Skybound Entertainment to release the first Invincible mobile game called Invincible: Guarding The Globe. The game will be a free-to-play idle RPG in which you'll form a team of characters from the universe of the comic books and take them into battle against other players in a squad-vs-squad battle. No official release date was put on it, and they haven't started signing people up yet, but you can check out the latest trailer for the game with more info below.

"The Global Defense Agency needs your help in its fight against the attacking villainous clone army. You'll need to recruit familiar characters like Invincible, Atom Eve, and Omni-Man, as well as villains like the Flaxans, Titan, or the Mauler Twins. You can level up your fighters by gaining experience, and you'll need every bit of strength you can muster as you unravel the mystery behind the army's unexpected allies: clones of the Heroes from Invincible. Each character you recruit has a different skill set geared towards being an Attacker, Defender, or Support fighter during battle, and it'll be up to you to choose the best combination that fits your playstyle and the challenge ahead. You can pick five heroes for each battle, and boost their powers and stats by equipping each character with up to four items. Play solo or take part in social battles and help other players stand against waves of enemies. Victory will earn you experience, and the game will set new daily and weekly objectives to earn new rewards. Each season, the game will also introduce a new hero from the Invincible universe that you can recruit to your squad."

"It's been so exciting watching the Invincible universe evolve from comic book to TV series, and now to a videogame," said Robert Kirkman, chairman and chief creative officer at Skybound. "Invincible being a multi-hero narrative, I love that we've made the game into a multiplayer RPG and that you can fight numerous battles simultaneously. Ubisoft did an incredible job seamlessly recreating Invincible for the small screen."

