UFC 5 Announces Next Update Ahead Of Fight Night 236

EA Sports has revealed a new update being released for UFC 5, as they prepare for Fight Night 236 with new fighters and content.

EA Sports has announced a new update being added to UFC 5 as the game prepares for Fight Night 236 with three new fighters. Players will be able to get their hands on Joe Pyfer, Maycee Barber, and Bryce Mitchell with their current states and W/L records. The game will also be getting some much-needed improvements and some additional content for you to play. We have more details from the developers below, and you can read the full patch notes on their website.

New Playable Fighters

Joe Pyfer (Middleweight) – 12-2

Next Fight: This Saturday, February 10, at UFC Fight Night 236 vs. Jack Hermansson.

Joe's impressive debut in the UFC has him standing undefeated in the Octagon (both professional losses were pre-UFC). Joe Pyfer has finished all four of his Dana White's Contender Series / UFC fights, with three via KO/TKO and an October 7 win by submitting Abdul Razak Alhassan.

Notable Stats: 96 Punch Power 92 Kick Speed 93 Kick Power



Maycee Barber (Women's Featherweight) – 13-2

Next Fight: Saturday, March 9, at UFC 299 vs. Katlyn Chookagian.

A young prodigy who impressively bounced back from a two-loss losing streak early into her UFC career is currently riding a five-fight winning streak. She has the second most knockouts in UFC Women's Flyweight division history (3).

Notable Stats: 93 Punch Speed 93 Punch Power 94 Ground Striking



Bryce Mitchell (Flyweight) – 16-2

Next Fight: TBD

Bryce stands out with his unorthodox and skilled ground game, exemplified by his rare "Twister" submission victory against Matt Sayles (only the second in UFC history). He recently lost via KO to Josh Emmett at UFC 296, absorbing a violent overhand right that put him to "sleep," but looks to return reenergized.

Notable Stats: 94 Takedowns 96 Top Game 94 Submission Offense



UFC 5 Gameplay Updates

Striking Mechanics Overhaul: The cost of blocked, missed, or evaded strikes has been tactically increased in the short term, with slight adjustments for long-term implications.

The cost of blocked, missed, or evaded strikes has been tactically increased in the short term, with slight adjustments for long-term implications. Statistical Adjustments: Notably, we've reduced full-guard postured-up strikes to the head by 20% and tweaked AI behaviors for a more strategic and realistic combat experience.

Notably, we've reduced full-guard postured-up strikes to the head by 20% and tweaked AI behaviors for a more strategic and realistic combat experience. Grappling Enhancements: The AI's use of struggle in submissions on higher difficulty levels has been improved, along with more accurate submission tactics reflecting the fighters' actual styles.

The AI's use of struggle in submissions on higher difficulty levels has been improved, along with more accurate submission tactics reflecting the fighters' actual styles. Camera and Miscellaneous Fixes: We've addressed the camera issues and introduced new vanity options, more XP across events, and vital fixes for Bobby Green's stance, store glitches, text inaccuracies, and overall game stability.

