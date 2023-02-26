UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast Of The Wolves Gets Gameplay Trailer Check out the first official gameplay trailer for UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast Of The Wolves from Microids.

Microids dropped a new trailer this past week for UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast Of The Wolves, as the game is coming to PC and all three major consoles. Taking inspiration from the popular manga and anime of the same name, the game will have you play as some of the series' most iconic characters as you'll battle it out in storylines both original and familiar to fans. The team doesn't have a lot of info out about the game right now, let alone a release date. But you can see how it will look with the latest trailer below.

"UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves will follow the first story arc of the anime series, giving players the chance to revisit the most iconic moments of this epic adventure. Fans of the show will be thrilled to hear that the game will feature the memorable musical themes from the anime, re-orchestrated for an even more immersive experience. These musical themes have been a crucial part of the anime's success and players will now be able to enjoy them in an interactive way."

"Based on the famous anime adapted from Go Nagai's manga UFO Robo Grendizer, this new action game will grant the nostalgic gamers the chance to play as Duke Fleet and his great robot and enjoy epic adventures. A unique opportunity to dive headfirst into an iconic pop culture universe filled with bravery, treason and sensational battles! The cult animated series was one of the first successful exports of Japanese animation at the end of the 70's. We all remember the iconic battles and the Grendizer's weaponry used to defeat King Vega's forces, launching attacks on Earth from its secret base hidden on the dark side of the moon. Are you ready for a legendary comeback?"