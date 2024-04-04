Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, VR, Wired Productions | Tagged: Arcade Paradise VR, Nosebleed Interactive

Arcade Paradise VR Reveals Release Date With New Trailer

Wired Productions released a brand new trailer today for Arcade Paradise VR, confirming the game's release in late April for VR.

Indie game publisher Wired Productions and developer Nosebleed Interactive confirmed the release date for Arcade Paradise VR with a brand-new trailer today. The team showed off more of the game in the short video you see above, as they confirmed it will be released on MetaQuest devices on April 25, 2024. Enjoy the latest trailer as you'll soon be making your arcade dreams come true in the back room of a virtual laundromat.

Arcade Paradise VR

In an empowering journey taking players from virtual rags to arcade riches, Arcade Paradise VR brings the award-winning and critically acclaimed title to Meta Quest, featuring 39 playable arcade cabinets alongside multiple fully gamified tasks that come with running a laundromat. With 12 fully realized VR arcade cabinets, alongside 27 traditionally controlled games brought over from the original version – Arcade Paradise VR transports players back to 1993 for an immersive and nostalgic gaming experience.

KO Champ – Before the time runs out, punch the targets as many times as you can in a test of strength, dexterity, and endurance – to become the Knockout Champion.

Before the time runs out, punch the targets as many times as you can in a test of strength, dexterity, and endurance – to become the Knockout Champion. Basketball Blast – Aim, Shoot, Basket. Put your basketball skills to the test as you shoot hoops against the clock before the timer runs out. Oh, and don't forget to have a blast, a basketball blast.

Aim, Shoot, Basket. Put your basketball skills to the test as you shoot hoops against the clock before the timer runs out. Oh, and don't forget to have a blast, a basketball blast. Istvan Speaks – Step right up ladies and gentlemen and allow Istvan to see into your future. Yes… It's all becoming clear now… it's time to make the ordinary become extraordinary.

Step right up ladies and gentlemen and allow Istvan to see into your future. Yes… It's all becoming clear now… it's time to make the ordinary become extraordinary. Smash 'Em – Test your speed and reflexes in Smash 'Em, a quick reflex shooter. Take your light-gun, loaded with 30 bullets, to get through 5 rounds of targets. Each round progressively gets more difficult, think and shoot fast to be top of the leaderboards.

Test your speed and reflexes in Smash 'Em, a quick reflex shooter. Take your light-gun, loaded with 30 bullets, to get through 5 rounds of targets. Each round progressively gets more difficult, think and shoot fast to be top of the leaderboards. Balloon Jack 3D – Step into VR and perfect your aim for that all-important high score! Gold balloons are worth 15 points, red is worth 5, and blue extends the timer. But watch out – hitting a skull means it's GAME OVER !

Step into VR and perfect your aim for that all-important high score! Gold balloons are worth 15 points, red is worth 5, and blue extends the timer. But watch out – hitting a skull means it's ! Plus Future Home: Enter Reality, with more details to be revealed very soon…

