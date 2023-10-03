Posted in: Contest/Giveaway, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York, Vampire: The Masquerade: Shadows of New York

UK Giveaway: Vampire: The Masquerade "New York Bundle"

Would you like to own a copy of Vampire The Masquerade "New York Bundle" and live in the UK? We've got a giveaway for you!

Would you like to win a copy of the Vampire: The Masquerade "New York Bundle"? All you need is a Twitter account to take part in this giveaway. Paradox Interactive has provided us with a chance to give away a physical format, either for Nintendo Switch or PS4, with everything you see here. That includes:

A game copy of Vampire: The Masquerade: Coteries of New York

A game copy of Vampire: The Masquerade: Shadows of New York

Branded USB stick with official soundtracks and digital art (featuring 28 tracks, 9 digital bonus tracks, plus digital wallpapers for desktop and mobile!)

Hardback reversible artbook

What do you need to do to win this? First off, this contest is only for residents in the United Kingdom. Anyone outside that region will not be eligible. In order for a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on Twitter. All you have to do is follow our Twitter/X account and also retweet the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it as it will have the same image as the one here, and the hashtag #BCVTMBloodlines. You have until Friday, October 6 at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a copy of the Vampire: The Masquerade "New York Bundle." Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a Twitter/X account… it's 2023; the service is (currently) free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a Twitter/X account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official Twitter/X account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United Kingdom. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

