Posted in: Conventions, Games, Gamescom, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gamescom 2024, RealityArts Studio, Toplitz Productions, Unawake

Unawake Releases New Teaser Trailer During Gamescom 2024

Check out the latest teaser trailer for the game Unawake, which was revaled during Gamescom 2024 with some new info on the title

Article Summary Unawake's new teaser trailer, released at Gamescom 2024, showcases fresh combat and intriguing creatures.

Dive into a gripping story where angels and demons bring chaos to humanity in a dark fantasy world.

Experience fast-paced first-person melee combat with customizable weapons and over 20 skills.

Unawake is set for release in 2025, promising an epic adventure filled with tactical battles and character progression.

Indie game developer RealityArts Studio and publisher Toplitz Productions released a new teaser trailer for their upcoming game Unawake. The trailer was revealed during one of the many livestreams that happened this past week while the team showed off the game on the exhibition floor. This trailer showed off a few new items, including some combat, creatures you'll encounter, and an overall look at the world in general. Enjoy the trailer above, as the game will probably be out sometime in 2025.

Unawake

A mysterious beacon of hope in the turmoil of a merciless war that started in heaven, where renegade angels battled their holy brethren for dominance. Not able to contain the conflict, it spilled over into the domain of humans, leaving death and destruction in its path. You set out not only to discover why you have been chosen to be an Unawake and explore your newfound powers but also to bring peace and unity to the ravaged lands of this sinister and gritty world, where myths and dark fantasy collide. Fight merciless demons and their minions in unforgettable encounters, explore diverse environments, and prepare yourself and your gear to beat insurmountable odds. Get ready for frantic first-person melee action, an extensive loot system, and a gripping story while you battle nightmarish creatures, leaving a path of destruction, blood, and broken bodies.

Fast and tactical first-person melee combat. No encounter will be the same while you adapt to the ever-changing approach of the wide variety of opponents.

Story-based game progression. Discover an epic story that takes you into a dark fantasy realm where the war among the angels moves humanity to the brink of extinction. Can you save the world from certain doom?

Experience-based character and skill progression. Level up, learn new skills, and use them to your advantage against the ever-evolving enemies.

More than 20 skills and perks to customize your way of play. How you fight through the never-ending onslaught is fully up to you.

Vanquish your enemies with a multitude of weapons. Swords and Shields, Dual Wielding Blades, Axes, and War Hammers are just a few tools of destruction at your disposal.

Customize your weapons to gain the advantage in relentless battles. Elemental effects and buffs will give you an edge against your opponents.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!