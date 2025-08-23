Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes Adds Izumi To The Roster

Izumi The “Initiator” has been added to Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes as one of the characters you get in the Season Pass

Izumi wields water powers with her fish companion Elefee, offering technical combo-based gameplay.

Her unique fighting style lets players manipulate water currents and soap bubbles in dynamic battles.

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes delivers its final chapter with improved visuals and robust combat.

Arc System Works dropped a new character into Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes this week, as Izumi The "Initiator" is now a part of the game's Season Pass. The character was revealed a few weeks ago back at Evo 2025, showing off her fighting skills and use of water abilities in combat. Now players who wish to expand the roster can do so if they choose to buy the Pass and add her, along with all of the other characters released so far. Enjhoy the trailer and info about her here.

Izumi The "Initiator"

Izumi is the wielder of Initiator – the final key to unlock the door of the Night. To be precise, it takes the form of a mysterious fish that follows her around. Among the Weapons of Judgment, each deeply tied to the Night, Initiator plays the crucial role of "the end." Up until now, Initiator has monitored the Night from a distance, but now, the time has come to settle the matter. The mysterious fish never shares any details about what is afoot; Izumi knows next to nothing of the Night. She longs for the day to come when she'll no longer be used by her fishy companion Elefee… Izumi is a technical character who uses a combination with Elefee to toy with her opponents. She can perform a variety of combos by freely manipulating Elefee's water powers, such as soap bubbles and water currents.

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes

For the Immortalize, the collapse of all that is, looms on the horizon. The curtain rises on the final chapter of the Hollow Night. Catastrophe beckons… The newest riveting installment in the epic Under Night In-Birth saga rises from the Abyss! Improved visuals and battle system! Witness the curtain fall on the tale of the Hollow Night. Vie for supremacy through exhilarating combat and a deep, robust battle system!

