Undying Receives Major Update With More Content

Skystone Games and Vanimals announced this week that they have released a brand new update into Undying with a ton of new content. The content will bring about a number of changes to the way you're able to play the game, specifically revolving around Cody and having better control over the character than in previous updates to the game. They've also gone through and done a number of quality of life improvements and changed up a few things in the way the game responds and operates. You can read the full list of changes below as the update is now live in Early Access.

Undying fans have been asking, and now Cody will be under player control more than ever before! There is a redesign to his skillset which makes use of the control wheel to give Cody options in combat. Cody also comes with an updated skill tree with plenty of new options. Cody will now have a full control wheel in the game.

Cody will now have a new set of unique skills on his skill tree.

With the new skills system, Cody's experience points are refunded when you log in!

Cody's new default is to stay and assist in all combat situations from here on out. Players will also get a bunch of quality-of-life updates in balance, combat and bug fixes: Brand new Combo System for One-Handed Weapons! When using a one-handed weapon, if you quickly tap the attack button, and hit the target, it will trigger a combo with up to three melee attacks.

Attack Cancellation: You can now use the move command to cancel the attack recovery animation, after an attack, to gain more fault tolerance in combat.

Upgrades to both Anling and Cody's backpack will now have 12 slots with default.

Bug Fixes for environments, some secret items, and characters have also been added.